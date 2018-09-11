Argo Blockchain : Adds Komodo and Horizen Coins to its Cryptocurrency Mining Services

Argo, a UK-based provider of cryptocurrency mining services (LSE:ARB),
is pleased to announce the introduction of two new coins to its
platform, increasing the total number of alt-currencies available for
mining by subscribers to six.
The new coins are Komodo and Horizen, which will be available to mine
from October 1st. Both coins have been introduced to the Argo platform
following strong customer demand and were bench tested for efficiency.
Their addition follows the expansion of Argo’s mining platform with new
ASIC-based hardware, announced on 6 September. The enlarged platform
complement’s the Company’s GPU-based systems and delivers significantly
greater energy efficiency and capability to provide a wide choice of
alt-currencies.
Argo’s customers are currently able to mine Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum,
Ethereum Classic and Zcash through its monthly subscription, cloud-based
mining-as-a-software service.
Mike Edwards, President and co-founder of Argo said: "The addition of
these currencies is a further step in Argo’s long-term goal to become a
leading global provider of an easy-to-use and transparent crypto-mining
service for the general public. Our growth strategy is customer-led and
we look forward to offering even more choice as demand grows and we
invest in our platform."
Notes to Editors:
About ASICs:
An Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is a type of
semiconductor used in purpose-built computing hardware for the mining of
cryptocurrencies, whereas Graphic Processing Unit GPU) chips are
repurposed for use in mining hardware. Until recently, ASIC-based
hardware was only capable of mining a very limited number of
cryptocurrencies, notably Bitcoin. Recent advances in ASIC architecture
now allow an algorithm to be used for mining multiple altcoins
delivering more choice for miners and improved efficiency.
About Us:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global data centre management business that
provides a low-cost, flexible and user-friendly platform for the mining
of leading cryptocurrencies. Our cloud-based Mining as a Service (MaaS)
platform is available at scale on a monthly subscription. Our platform
currently provides consumers without significant computing expertise or
complex and expensive hardware with the opportunity to mine Bitcoin
Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Zcash. Argo is headquartered in
London, UK and operates state-of-the art data centres in Quebec, Canada.
The Company's shares are listed on the main market of London Stock
Exchange under the ticker: ARB.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005185/en/