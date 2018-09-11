Argo Blockchain : Adds Komodo and Horizen Coins to its Cryptocurrency Mining Services

Argo, a UK-based provider of cryptocurrency mining services (LSE:ARB), is pleased to announce the introduction of two new coins to its platform, increasing the total number of alt-currencies available for mining by subscribers to six.

The new coins are Komodo and Horizen, which will be available to mine from October 1st. Both coins have been introduced to the Argo platform following strong customer demand and were bench tested for efficiency.

Their addition follows the expansion of Argo’s mining platform with new ASIC-based hardware, announced on 6 September. The enlarged platform complement’s the Company’s GPU-based systems and delivers significantly greater energy efficiency and capability to provide a wide choice of alt-currencies.

Argo’s customers are currently able to mine Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Zcash through its monthly subscription, cloud-based mining-as-a-software service.

Mike Edwards, President and co-founder of Argo said: "The addition of these currencies is a further step in Argo’s long-term goal to become a leading global provider of an easy-to-use and transparent crypto-mining service for the general public. Our growth strategy is customer-led and we look forward to offering even more choice as demand grows and we invest in our platform."

Notes to Editors:

About ASICs:

An Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is a type of semiconductor used in purpose-built computing hardware for the mining of cryptocurrencies, whereas Graphic Processing Unit GPU) chips are repurposed for use in mining hardware. Until recently, ASIC-based hardware was only capable of mining a very limited number of cryptocurrencies, notably Bitcoin. Recent advances in ASIC architecture now allow an algorithm to be used for mining multiple altcoins delivering more choice for miners and improved efficiency.

About Us:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global data centre management business that provides a low-cost, flexible and user-friendly platform for the mining of leading cryptocurrencies. Our cloud-based Mining as a Service (MaaS) platform is available at scale on a monthly subscription. Our platform currently provides consumers without significant computing expertise or complex and expensive hardware with the opportunity to mine Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Zcash. Argo is headquartered in London, UK and operates state-of-the art data centres in Quebec, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the main market of London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB.

