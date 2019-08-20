Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Argo Blockchain PLC    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo: New Agreement Signed to Expand Power Capacity by 357%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:24am EDT

  • Argo will also have an option to boost mining capacity by up to 1360 petahash (PH), or 1.36 exahash (EH), positioning it to be the world’s largest publicly listed crypto miner by 2020

Argo, a UK-based provider of enterprise scale cryptocurrency mining services (LSE: ARB), is pleased to announce it has entered into a new agreement that will increase its electricity supply by 357 per cent.

Under the terms of the agreement with GPU.one, a leading Canadian data centre provider, the Company’s access to clean power supplies increases from 14 megawatts to 64 megawatts, on similar terms to its existing agreement, at its two data centres in Quebec and its new data centres in Eastern Canada.

The agreement covers a three-year period from June 25th, 2019, with an option to extend thereafter for an additional two years.

The addition of 50 megawatts of power will allow the Company to run up to 15,000 more mining machines concurrently, taking its total Bitcoin (BTC) mining capacity from 505 petahash (PH), as announced on July 4th, to 1.36 exahash (EH), which would currently make Argo the largest publicly listed crypto miner in the world.

The new agreement will be entirely funded out of crypto mining proceeds from Argo’s existing facilities in Quebec.

Mike Edwards, Executive Chairman of Argo, said: "We are taking another major leap in expanding our mining capacity as the cryptomining industry goes from strength to strength. By 2020, our aim is for Argo to be both the most efficient and the largest publicly listed crypto miner in the world. Our combination of green energy at competitive rates, a world class team and the most efficient hardware positions Argo for the long-term.”

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global data centre business that provides a purpose-built and flexible platform for mining of leading cryptocurrencies for the enterprise-scale and institutional sectors worldwide from operational centres in Canada. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB.

www.argomining.co

See Argo's largest facility in Quebec:

https://youtu.be/LDWWaZ75Zbk


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
05:24aARGO : New Agreement Signed to Expand Power Capacity by 357%
BU
06/27ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC : ('Argo' or 'the Company') - Major Contract Variation and E..
BU
05/13ARGO : Blockchain Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain
BU
2018ARGO : Launches Bitcoin on Its Mining Platform
BU
2018ARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Adds Komodo and Horizen Coins to its Cryptocurrency Mining Ser..
BU
More news
Chart ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Argo Blockchain PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Edwards President & Executive Director
Jonathan Bixby Executive Chairman
Timothy Vincent Le Druillenec Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gil Penchina Non-Executive Director
Neil Thapar Manager-Financial Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC105.16%28
ACCENTURE38.42%123 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.80%118 495
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.37%114 092
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.86%72 477
VMWARE, INC.5.14%58 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group