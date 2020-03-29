Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Argo Gold Inc    ARQ   CA04016J1021

ARGO GOLD INC

(ARQ)
No quotes available
-- CAD   --.--%
03/29Argo Gold Update
NE
03/27ARGO GOLD : Shares for Debt
AQ
02/18Argo Gold Shares for Debt
NE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo Gold Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2020) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") announces that Peter Mah has resigned as President and Director to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Mah for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's flagship Uchi Gold Project is comprised of 22 km2 of multiple mineralized trends and widespread gold mineralization. High grade gold intercepts from the Company's winter 2019 drilling program include 132 g/t Au over 1.8 metres at the Woco Vein. All of the Company's projects are 100% owned and have the potential for economic mineralization. Information relating to the Company and its properties can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker
CEO
jbaker@argogold.ca
(416) 786-7860

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53916


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARGO GOLD INC
03/29Argo Gold Update
NE
03/27ARGO GOLD : Shares for Debt
AQ
02/18Argo Gold Shares for Debt
NE
02/13Argo Gold Builds Team
NE
02/10ARGO GOLD : Closes Financing
AQ
02/07CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Argo Gold Closes Financing
NE
02/07Argo Gold Closes Financing
NE
02/04Argo Gold Announces Financing
NE
01/30ARGO GOLD : Announces Offering of Flow-Through Shares
AQ
01/30ARGO GOLD : Announces Closing of Financing
AQ
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Judith C. Baker Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Peter Mah President & Director
James Kenney Storey Chief Financial Officer
George S. Langdon Independent Director
Bryan Hugh Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GOLD INC3
NEWMONT CORPORATION6.67%37 433
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.22%33 972
POLYUS PAO--.--%18 232
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.74%12 542
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.12%11 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group