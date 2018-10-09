Log in
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo International : ArgoGlobal appoints Michael Scala as Chief Underwriting Officer, Asia Pacific

10/09/2018

ArgoGlobal appoints Michael Scala as Chief Underwriting Officer, Asia Pacific

LONDON - 9 October 2018 - ArgoGlobal, the Lloyd's insurer and member of Argo Group, an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, today announced the appointment of Michael Scala as Chief Underwriting Officer, Asia Pacific. Scala will report to Veronica Grigg, Chief Executive Officer, ArgoGlobal Asia.

"Mike is a talented leader with experience across the Asia Pacific region," said Grigg. "At ArgoGlobal, we see Asia Pacific as a key growth area, and with Mike joining the Asian leadership team we are confident of achieving our ambitious plans for the region."

Scala has more than 35 years' experience in the insurance sector. He joined QBE in 1994 and progressed through a series of senior roles, first joining as a commercial manager in Western Australia, then serving as general manager, insurance brokers at QBE Asia Pacific, before eventually becoming head of US P&C at QBE Insurance North America in 2010. Since 2014, he has been a management consultant for High Performance Broking.

- XXX -

ABOUT ARGOGLOBAL

ArgoGlobal is the trading brand of Syndicate 1200 at Lloyd's, managed by Argo Managing Agency Ltd. The Syndicate offers worldwide property, aerospace, marine, energy, specialty and non-U.S. liability insurance. Market-leading expertise, knowledge, an innovative approach and focus on its customers, together with the substantial resources, financial strength and international scope of the Argo Group, support ArgoGlobal's position as a leading player in the Lloyd's Market. For more information, visit www.argo-global.com.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ashley Heline

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Tel +1 210 366 5613 ashley.heline@argogroupus.com

Peter Rigby, Nick Ravenscroft, Kuba Stawiski Haggie Partners

Tel +44 (0) 20 7562 4444

Disclaimer

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:17:07 UTC
