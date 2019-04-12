Argo International : Files Definitive Proxy and Sends Letter to Shareholders

The Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an
international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, today
filed definitive proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange
Commission in connection with Argo's Annual Meeting of Shareholders,
which is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2019. Argo shareholders of
record as of the close of business on March 11, 2019 will be entitled to
vote at the Annual Meeting.
In conjunction with the definitive proxy filing, Argo is mailing the
following letter from the independent directors of Argo’s Board of
Directors to Argo’s shareholders:
***
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
At Argo’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 24, 2019, you
will be asked to make an important decision regarding the future of your
investment. As you may know, Voce Capital has accumulated a position in
our Company over the past few months and launched a proxy contest
against Argo to push its short-term agenda. Similar to other activist
campaigns initiated by Voce Capital, the firm’s principal, J. Daniel
Plants, has put forward a series of poorly researched claims with little
regard for the truth. In spite of these tactics, our Board has made
efforts to engage directly with Mr. Plants as well as Voce Capital’s
director nominees, only to have Voce Capital cancel or refuse our
requests for meetings.
We have always encouraged shareholder engagement, and now we need your
support to prevent the short-term interests of an activist hedge fund
from disrupting the steady growth and superior shareholder returns you
have come to expect. The Argo Board and management team have a proven
track record of delivering value. The leadership and high standard of
accountability exercised by your Board over time and its commitment to
maintain a cohesive corporate strategy and management team have been
core strengths of your Company. These dynamics have played key roles in
driving superior shareholder returns over time.
In fact, Argo’s Total Shareholder Return1 (TSR) over the last
five years has been exceptional on both an absolute and relative basis.
Argo has delivered a TSR that has significantly outpaced our peers and
the S&P 500 over the one-, three-, and five-year periods ending on
February 1, 2019, the last trading day before Voce Capital made its
campaign public.
-
1-year TSR: 26% vs. peer group2 median of 3% and S&P
500 return of -2%3
-
3-year TSR: 54% vs. peer group median of 31% and S&P 500 return
of 48%4
-
5-year TSR: 121% vs. peer group median of 86% and S&P 500
return of 68%5
Furthermore, the sustained outperformance of our stock from February 1,
2019 to April 9, 2019 has been driven by Argo’s strong fourth quarter
and full-year 2018 results released on February 11, 2019, reflecting
continued execution of our strategy.
The sound returns the Company has provided to its shareholders reflect
the Company’s ability to deliver strong fundamentals over the long run.
Our strategy of positioning our insurance operations for competitive
advantage in the markets and geographies we serve has been reflected in
improved underwriting performance, growth in profitability and return of
excess capital to our shareholders.
Additionally, Argo is committed to best-in-class corporate governance
practices. We have been proactively refreshing our Board of Directors in
a deliberate manner, adding five new directors over the past three
years, consciously reflecting on the skills and experience necessary to
drive our enterprise forward. We believe our shareholders are being well
served by these changes.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, Voce Capital has now launched a proxy
contest against Argo. Faced with the challenge of attacking a company
with best-in-class share performance, a well-articulated business plan
for future financial performance, and sound governance, the campaign
orchestrated by Mr. Plants has resorted to poorly researched personal
attacks on your Board and our CEO. We believe Mr. Plants’ purpose is to
distract his audience from our objectively excellent returns. We trust
that you will see Mr. Plants’ campaign for what it is and instead focus
on what matters: Argo is delivering superior and sustainable value to
shareholders.
ARGO’S STRATEGY IS CREATING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
The Company’s Board and management team have a proven track record of
disciplined execution. We continue to build a strong position in the
global specialty insurance industry. Over the past year alone, amidst
ongoing broader insurance market challenges, we have made progress in
four areas:
1. We worked to optimize our platform to reduce risk exposure to
catastrophe events by more effectively leveraging our risk management
and capital structure;
2. We made progress toward improving our underwriting margins including
driving down our expense ratio;
3. We focused additional efforts on growing the business units with the
strongest profitability; and
4. We continued to integrate technology into our business, creating
significant efficiencies, driving down costs and enhancing customer
service.
Argo’s strategy of focusing on underwriting, portfolio investment, and
disciplined capital allocation is delivering value to shareholders.
While our top priority in Argo’s capital allocation strategy remains
deploying capital to the businesses capable of delivering attractive
returns in a reasonable time period, we also have a strong track record
of returning excess capital to shareholders. Between stock buybacks
and dividends paid, we returned $645 million of capital to shareholders
between 2010 and 2018; over this same time frame, we grew our equity
base by $400 million from $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion or a combined
increase in capital generated of over $1.2 billion. Additionally, the
market value of Argo has grown from just under $1.2 billion in 2010 to
over $2.4 billion today.
Since 2013, our investments have paid off as we've grown our top line
premiums 9.4% per year on a compounded annual basis. In fact, our
current core businesses, including professional, surety and
construction, have the most favorable loss ratios and have grown the
fastest (+10%) in the portfolio.
Our adoption of technology solutions has been a strong driver of this
success and remains a key strategic priority. Leveraging digital tools
and process optimization has not only increased efficiency and scale,
but has also improved our risk selection process. We have focused our
digital investments on our U.S. business, where we have made substantial
progress in shifting our product mix and further differentiated our
industry-specific product offerings from the competition. As a result,
we are delivering superior insurance profitability in many of our
businesses. Building upon this strong foundation, we are also
intensifying our underwriting efforts including our technology
developments and their applicability to our international business.
Overall in 2018, we had considerable improvement in underwriting
profitability from 2017. In the U.S. we had continued best-in-class
underwriting results. In the U.K. specifically, we spent much of 2018
addressing areas in our insurance portfolio where performance has not
met our expectations. Rather than waiting for pricing improvements, we
made aggressive changes to our strategy and dropped unprofitable
businesses.
In Bermuda, our insurance platform showed solid growth in 2018,
continuing to drive both scale and product diversity. We saw an
immediate benefit in 2018 from the combination of our two reinsurance
platforms, Ariel Re and Argo Re.
WE ARE CONTINUING TO BUILD TO COMPETITIVE SCALE IN EACH OF OUR KEY
OPERATIONS
Our objective is to drive profitable growth that translates to an
acceptable return on capital, while also delivering superior growth in
our book value per share. In the current interest rate environment, our
goal is to drive an economic return on equity of 700 basis points above
the risk-free rate, or approximately 10% on an absolute basis.
We ultimately measure our fundamental performance by our ability to grow
book value per share over time. Growth in book value per share has
averaged a 9% compound annual rate over the past 16 years, representing
the period over which management’s strategy is most directly reflected
in the results. Growth in book value per share is a function of
underwriting results, total return on our investment portfolio and
proactive capital management. Looking forward, while we expect
investment performance and capital management to contribute to such
growth, we are focused squarely on our business results – driven by
underwriting income – to achieve our objective of a 10% return.
We have seen and expect to continue to produce improvement in our
consolidated financial results, as measured by operating ratios. From a
margin standpoint, we expect to improve our combined ratio by 100
basis points annually over the next two years, allowing for
normal loss expectations. This is the critical leverage to drive
double-digit returns. This improvement will be in addition to the
260-basis point reduction in expense ratio that we achieved in 2018 as a
result of increased premium scale and operational efficiencies
(non-acquisition expenses were essentially flat in 2018 despite a 10%
increase in both gross premiums written and net premiums earned).
Our strategy to drive down our expense ratio while growing the business
represents a clear path toward our 10% ROE goal.
YOUR STRONG AND INDEPENDENT BOARD POSSESSES THE RIGHT SET OF SKILLS
AND EXPERIENCE TO CONTINUE DRIVING VALUE FOR ALL SHAREHOLDERS
Argo’s outstanding results are made possible in part because of the
strong direction and oversight of your highly engaged, independent
Board. Your Board reflects a diverse array of experiences, skills and
backgrounds, and each director is individually highly qualified to make
unique and substantial contributions.
This diverse skillset of your Board is enhanced by both the fresh
perspectives brought by our newer directors, as well as the industry and
company-specific expertise of our longer-tenured directors who have the
experience of guiding Argo through the insurance industry’s extended
business cycles.
Our Board’s commitment to active refreshment and diversity of background
and experience has resulted in the addition of five new directors in the
past three years (38% of the Board). These new directors come with
proven expertise to enhance the robust and dynamic boardroom dialogue,
with significant experience in digital strategy, global insurance
operations, capital markets and banking, and public company corporate
governance.
Our refreshment process began long before any activist’s demands,
highlighting the Board’s commitment to proactive self-evaluation in an
effort to maintain the highest level of corporate governance. Our
most recent additions to the Board reflect this process and are
consistent with our bye-laws.
VOCE CAPITAL’S SPURIOUS ALLEGATIONS AND MISLEADING MEDIA CAMPAIGN
Voce Capital has made countless false and misleading statements about
our Company, our Board and our CEO. As part of our engagement with our
shareholders, we are correcting Voce Capital’s misrepresentations,
careless errors and outright falsehoods. Below you will find some of the
main points that shine a light on Voce’s most egregious statements.
1. Our
office space attracts talented individuals, is efficient and
cost-effective.
Contrary to Voce’s express misstatements to our shareholders, let’s be
clear: The Company did not build, nor have we ever had, a penthouse
apartment above our New York offices. Any basic due diligence during
Voce’s purported year-long study of our Company would have revealed not
only that the office building has no zoning for any residential
occupancy, but that the structure identified as a penthouse on the roof
of the building is simply a meeting room with a large table surrounded
by glass walls.
Our New York office, which houses our high-performing underwriting teams
and our digital team, is located adjacent to many of the technology
companies that we collaborate with and compete with for talent. The
relocation of our New York City office was a deliberate, cost-efficient
move to consolidate multiple offices. In fact, the cost per square foot
cited by Voce is incorrect. Following the move, we are actually
spending less on rent than it would have cost to remain at our
previous locations.
In London, our acquisition of Ariel brought us a large team of new
colleagues who were housed in separate offices. We consolidated the
Ariel offices and our existing offices into one space, creating a
collaborative environment in the same area of London where virtually all
similarly-sized competitors’ U.K. operations are headquartered. As in
New York, the move to a combined space for our operations achieved
greater cost efficiency than remaining in our previous locations.
2. We do
not purchase expensive artworks or maintain lavish art collections.
We appreciate that others notice the artwork in our offices, much of
which has been acquired in the communities where our employees live and
work to showcase the talent of local artists. We do, in fact, put
thought into planning and designing the spaces where our 1,300 employees
spend their days and our business partners come to meet with us.
However, the simple truth of the matter is this: Added together, the
cost of every piece of artwork carried on our balance sheet for all of
our office spaces worldwide over the past two decades is less than a
million dollars – hardly a sum worthy of public debate.
3. Our
sponsorships are effective marketing tools that provide exceptional
client relationship-building opportunities at a modest cost.
The sponsorship and marketing opportunities we choose are consistent
with our specialty insurance business, our brand, and our commitment to
being an innovative and dynamic company. They allow us to align our
marketing with our target clients, such as clean energy enterprises. We
make cost-effective sponsorship selections and have spent on average
less than a million dollars per year over the past five years for named
sponsorships. Moreover, the revenue we generate from sponsorship
opportunities meaningfully exceeds our costs and allows us to deepen our
relationships with key clients.
4. Our
corporate aircraft program is managed in an effective manner to operate
our global diversified business platform.
Our business operates in 11 countries across five continents with many
offices and clients inside and outside of the U.S. Like most other
companies with offices spread across wide distances, we use corporate
aircraft to facilitate business travel for our executives and other team
members. Corporate aviation makes it possible for senior executives to
perform their duties in more than one location during a particular work
day or work week, permitting them to work during travel and allowing
them to be face-to-face with clients, service providers and internal
teams across multiple time zones and geographies.
While we do, on occasion, allow our executives to arrange for use of
corporate aircraft for personal trips, they do so at their own expense,
in which case no incremental cost is incurred by the Company. The use of
corporate aircraft is audited quarterly by our internal auditors to
ensure proper allocation of imputed tax benefits attributable to
executives when non-business travelers accompany them on business trips,
and this information is reported on a quarterly basis to the Audit
Committee of the Board.
We also want shareholders to know that, contrary to Voce Capital’s
uninformed claims, the Company did not use corporate aircraft to
transport our CEO to all of the destinations described by Mr. Plants in
Voce Capital’s initial press release. The aircraft in question was
actually used by third parties unrelated to Argo at various times during
the periods referenced in Voce’s press release. Like so many other
assertions in its initial press release, Voce’s representations to
shareholders on this topic are rife with material misstatements of fact
and demonstrate either a reckless disregard for the truth, gross
negligence in fact-checking, or a combination of both.
5. We have
made numerous efforts to constructively engage with Voce Capital.
We welcome opportunities to engage in collaborative dialogue with our
shareholders, and we are committed to evaluating every strategic
decision from a shareholder perspective. In that vein, the management
team responded to Voce’s email request for a meeting, met with Voce, and
then participated in a follow-up conference call with Voce after our
fourth quarter 2018 earnings, on each occasion on dates and times
arranged to accommodate Mr. Plants’ schedule.
Subsequently, in response to a request from Voce Capital, our
independent directors agreed to have an in-person meeting with Mr.
Plants. This meeting was scheduled, but subsequently canceled by Voce
Capital.
In addition, our Board has offered twice to meet with Voce Capital’s
director nominees in order to discuss and hear about their views and
qualifications. Such meetings were proposed prior to our Board’s
nomination of directors and prior to the printing of our definitive
proxy statement. Given our ongoing refreshment and evaluation of our
Board composition, these offers were a genuine effort to consider Voce’s
nominees. But in both instances, Voce Capital refused to allow its
nominees to meet with our Board.
These are just a few examples of false statements – either intentional
or with careless disregard of the truth – made by Voce Capital. We
have to believe that this reckless behavior is simply Mr. Plants’ modus
operandi, as evidenced by his conduct in previous campaigns.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT TO THE FUTURE OF ARGO
PROTECT THE VALUE OF YOUR INVESTMENT BY VOTING THE WHITE PROXY CARD
TODAY
We are asking for your support for our Board at this year’s meeting.
Your vote will be critical to ensuring that Argo continues on its path
to success and delivering long-term value to you, our shareholders. We
invite you to attend Argo’s 2019 Annual Meeting on May 24, 2019 and ask
you to vote the WHITE proxy card to end Voce Capital’s destructive and
distracting campaign.
The Argo Board that you know and have seen in action has overseen strong
underwriting results, prudent Company spending, investments that drive
growth, and opportunities that drive efficiency each step of the way.
Our opportunity to increase margins will continue to come from driving
efficiency in our operations, leveraging technology to make our business
more efficient and deriving more value from each dollar we spend. To be
clear, intelligent cost cutting and improving expense ratios cannot be
achieved by curtailing illusory costs (e.g. fictionally depicted lavish
art collections or penthouse apartments perched on top of our office
buildings).
OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
Your Board and management team are committed to delivering substantial
and enduring value for our shareholders. The strategy your Board has
been pursuing has yielded best-in-class TSR, improved operating margins,
and will continue to drive opportunity for all of us going forward.
We have the right management team and the right Board in place to
continue to deliver stellar performance. We urge you to support us in
this effort by voting the WHITE proxy card for our Directors.
We urge you to discard any and all blue proxy cards sent to you by Voce.
If you have already returned a blue proxy card, you can change your vote
by signing, dating and returning the WHITE proxy card. Only your
latest-dated proxy card will be counted. If you have any questions about
how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact
our proxy solicitors, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 456-3442.
On behalf of the independent directors of your Board, thank you for your
continued support of Argo. We look forward to communicating further with
you in the coming weeks.
Sincerely,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thomas A. Bradley
|
|
|
|
F. Sedgwick Browne
|
|
|
|
Hector De Leon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mural R. Josephson
|
|
|
|
Anthony P. Latham
|
|
|
|
Dymphna A. Lehane
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Samuel G. Liss
|
|
|
|
Kathleen A. Nealon
|
|
|
|
John R. Power, Jr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Al-Noor Ramji
|
|
|
|
John H. Tonelli
|
|
|
|
Gary V. Woods, Chairman of the Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the
property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products
and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling
needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and
International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A. M.
Best-rated ‘A’ (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating
classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance
subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s-rated ‘A-‘(Strong) with a positive
outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is
available at www.argolimited.com.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo Group”) has filed a
definitive proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its solicitation
of proxies for its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the
“2019 Annual General Meeting”). ARGO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY
ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (AND ANY AMENDMENTS
AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
Shareholders may obtain the proxy statement, any amendments or
supplements to the proxy statement and other documents as and when filed
by Argo Group with the SEC without charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
CERTAIN INFORMATION REGARDING PARTICIPANTS
Argo Group, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be
deemed to be participants in connection with the solicitation of proxies
from Argo Group’s shareholders in connection with the matters to be
considered at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Information regarding the
identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy
statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC. These documents
can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
1 Total shareholder return includes the reinvestment of
dividends on the ex-date.
2 James River Group Holdings Ltd., W.R. Berkley Corporation,
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Hanover Insurance Group Inc., RLI Corp.,
Selective Insurance Group Inc., Arch Capital Group Ltd., Global
Indemnity Ltd., Alleghany Corporation, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.,
Protective Insurance Corporation (Class B), American Financial Group
Inc., Markel Corporation.
3 Start date of February 1, 2018.
4 Start date of February 1, 2016.
5 Start date of January 31, 2014. JRVR has not been public
for 5 years so it was excluded from the 5-year TSR.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005210/en/