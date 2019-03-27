Argo International : Group Affirms Board Appointments

The Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an
international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, today
issued the following statement:
“It is disappointing that Voce Capital continues to engage in a campaign
of misinformation to support its activist campaign to remove members of
Argo’s well-qualified and experienced Board. As publicly announced on
February 20, 2019, the Board properly appointed Messrs. Latham and Liss
to fill two vacancies, bringing the number of directors up to 13 as
authorized by Argo Group’s bye-laws and Bermuda law. Voce’s assertions
challenging these appointments are simply incorrect. It is telling that
Voce waited five weeks to raise its latest attempt to distract Argo’s
shareholders. Our Board remains focused on continuing Argo’s strong
performance and looks forward to continuing to engage with all
shareholders in the coming weeks.”
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the
property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products
and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling
needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and
International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A. M.
Best-rated ‘A’ (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating
classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance
subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s-rated ‘A-‘(Strong) with a positive
outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is
available at www.argolimited.com.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo Group”) has filed a
preliminary proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its
solicitation of proxies for its 2019 Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders (the “2019 Annual General Meeting”). ARGO GROUP
SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY
STATEMENT (AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ACCOMPANYING
WHITE PROXY CARD WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain the proxy statement, any
amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents as
and when filed by Argo Group with the SEC without charge from the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
CERTAIN INFORMATION REGARDING PARTICIPANTS
Argo Group, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be
deemed to be participants in connection with the solicitation of proxies
from Argo Group’s shareholders in connection with the matters to be
considered at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Information regarding the
identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy
statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC. These documents
can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005861/en/