Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Argo International : Group Announces Agreement to Sell Trident Public Risk Solutions to Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:32pm EST

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or the “Company”), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, today announced an agreement to sell its Trident Public Risk Solutions brand and underwriting platform to Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Paragon”). The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, and Argo expects to report a pre-tax gain of approximately $37 million related to the transaction.

Argo will retain Trident’s claims operations and will provide claims services to Paragon for the public entity business. Paragon will continue to write business on Argo paper through a managing general agency agreement. “This sale will build on the partnership between Argo and Paragon Insurance, providing growth opportunities to both companies through roles that play to the strengths of each,” said Tim Carter, executive vice president, Argo Group U.S. “Paragon’s distribution reach will give Trident greater access to new markets in the public entity insurance marketplace, and Argo will be a strong partner in those endeavors.”

All existing Trident policies and products will remain valid and available.

“With unmatched expertise in public entity insurance and risk management, Trident is an exciting addition to our portfolio, and its underwriters will be invaluable as we work together to help the brand reach its fullest potential,” said Ron Ganiats, CEO and co-founder of Paragon. “The team at Paragon is excited to broaden our partnership with Argo as well as build on new and existing relationships with retail brokers, service providers and insureds.”

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated “A” (Excellent), and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s-rated “A-” (Strong). More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

ABOUT PARAGON

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, is headquartered in Avon, Connecticut, and operates as a national MGA. Formed in 2014, the company writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than twenty insurance programs. Paragon’s industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Please visit paragoninsgroup.com for additional information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
01:32pARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Agreement to Sell Trident Public Risk Solut..
BU
01/02ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
01/02ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Voce Capital
BU
2019ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
2019ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Provides Update to Shareholders
BU
2019ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
2019ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2019BROWN & BROWN : PVEL, Ariel Re and Beecher Carlson Join Forces to Reduce Solar P..
AQ
2019ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Voce Begins Process to Call Special Meeting of Argo Shareho..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 977 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 302 M
Chart ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 79,00  $
Last Close Price 67,06  $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin James Rehnberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary V. Woods Chairman
Phil Vedell Head-Global Operations
Jay Stanley Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hector De Leon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.1.99%2 278
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.67%38 836
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.42%38 639
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.12%34 288
SAMPO PLC4.81%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.2.81%19 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group