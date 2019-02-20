Argo International : Group Announces the Appointment of Samuel Liss and Tony Latham to Its Board of Directors

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, today announced the
appointment of Samuel Liss and Tony Latham as independent directors to
its board of directors.
“We are pleased to welcome Sam and Tony to the board,” said Argo Group
Chairman Gary Woods. “The nominating committee regularly evaluates the
make-up of the board, determining opportunities for refreshment and
reviewing succession plans. Our objective is to ensure we consistently
have the right blend of expertise and to provide strong, independent
oversight.
“The board has added five new independent directors in the past two
years,” said Woods. “Each new member provides unique value, skill and
diversity of views to the board.”
Liss is managing principal of Whitegate Partners LLC, an advisory firm
to operating companies and private equity firms specializing in the
financial services and business services sectors. He is a board member
of Verisk Analytics, Inc. and J.S. Held. He is also an adjunct professor
at NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia Law School, where he
teaches courses on Corporate Governance.
From an operational perspective, Liss served as executive vice president
at Travelers Insurance, where he was responsible for corporate
development, as well as group business head of one of Travelers' three
operating divisions – Financial, Professional and International
Insurance. Prior to Travelers, Liss was a managing director in the
investment banking and equity divisions at Credit Suisse First Boston.
He began his career at Salomon Brothers. Liss was previously a board
member of DST Systems, Inc., Ironshore Insurance, Inc. and Nuveen
Investment, Inc.
Latham has international industry experience spanning more than four
decades. He has served as an independent director of the board of Argo
Managing Agency since 2016. In addition, he has held several board
positions across the industry, including director of Pool Re for over
two decades and chairman for more than 12 years. He has also held
director roles at Codan A/S, Ecclesiastical Insurance, Airclaims,
Flagstone Re and British Aviation Insurance.
Latham began his career with Sedgwick (now part of Marsh Inc.) before
joining RSA Group where, over a period of 17 years, he served as a
member of the group executive and held a number of senior executive
roles, including managing director of the global risks division.
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the
property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products
and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling
needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and
International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A. M.
Best-rated ‘A’ (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating
classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance
subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s-rated ‘A-‘(Strong) with a positive
outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is
available at www.argolimited.com.
