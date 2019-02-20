Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Argo International : Group Announces the Appointment of Samuel Liss and Tony Latham to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:20pm EST

  • Liss provides strong governance, financial market and insurance company operating expertise.
  • Latham brings more than 40 years of insurance industry operating and governance experience, including in international markets.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, today announced the appointment of Samuel Liss and Tony Latham as independent directors to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Sam and Tony to the board,” said Argo Group Chairman Gary Woods. “The nominating committee regularly evaluates the make-up of the board, determining opportunities for refreshment and reviewing succession plans. Our objective is to ensure we consistently have the right blend of expertise and to provide strong, independent oversight.

“The board has added five new independent directors in the past two years,” said Woods. “Each new member provides unique value, skill and diversity of views to the board.”

Liss is managing principal of Whitegate Partners LLC, an advisory firm to operating companies and private equity firms specializing in the financial services and business services sectors. He is a board member of Verisk Analytics, Inc. and J.S. Held. He is also an adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia Law School, where he teaches courses on Corporate Governance.

From an operational perspective, Liss served as executive vice president at Travelers Insurance, where he was responsible for corporate development, as well as group business head of one of Travelers' three operating divisions – Financial, Professional and International Insurance. Prior to Travelers, Liss was a managing director in the investment banking and equity divisions at Credit Suisse First Boston. He began his career at Salomon Brothers. Liss was previously a board member of DST Systems, Inc., Ironshore Insurance, Inc. and Nuveen Investment, Inc.

Latham has international industry experience spanning more than four decades. He has served as an independent director of the board of Argo Managing Agency since 2016. In addition, he has held several board positions across the industry, including director of Pool Re for over two decades and chairman for more than 12 years. He has also held director roles at Codan A/S, Ecclesiastical Insurance, Airclaims, Flagstone Re and British Aviation Insurance.

Latham began his career with Sedgwick (now part of Marsh Inc.) before joining RSA Group where, over a period of 17 years, he served as a member of the group executive and held a number of senior executive roles, including managing director of the global risks division.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated ‘A’ (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s-rated ‘A-‘(Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
06:26pARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Raises Its Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15% to $0.31 Pe..
BU
06:20pARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces the Appointment of Samuel Liss and Tony Lat..
BU
02/12ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group CEO to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch I..
BU
02/11ARGO GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
02/06ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : annual earnings release
01/23ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Schedules Its 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release an..
BU
01/17ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Provides Preliminary Estimate for Natural Catastrophe..
BU
01/08ARGO INTERNATIONAL : yallacompare Raises USD $8 Million in New Funding Round
AQ
01/08YALLACOMPARE : Raises USD $8 million in New Funding Round
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 874 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 16,52
P/E ratio 2020 14,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 2 338 M
Chart ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 74,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Watson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary V. Woods Chairman
Phil Vedell Head-Global Operations
Jay Stanley Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hector De Leon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.2.60%2 338
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY0.70%505 621
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC7.53%36 070
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.81%34 004
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.22%31 410
SAMPO10.62%26 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.