Argo International : Group CFO to Present at the Raymond James Conference on March 4, 2019; Audio Webcast Available

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that CFO Jay S. Bullock will present at the Raymond James 2019 Conference starting at 1:40 p.m. EST on Monday, March 4, 2019. The conference is being held at the J.W. Marriott Orlando, Florida.

Bullock’s presentation at the conference can be accessed via a live audio webcast on the company’s investor relations Web page, which can be found by visiting www.argolimited.com and clicking on “Investors.” Shortly after the live presentation concludes, a webcast replay will be made available and can be accessed on the same Web page noted above.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005948/en/