Argo International : Group Comments on Results for Third Quarter 2019, Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that its results for the third quarter of 2019 will be adversely affected by several loss items, primarily related to its International Operations.

“The adjustment made to our current and prior accident year loss expectations over the last two quarters is related to large loss activity, business we have previously exited or where we have taken aggressive underwriting actions to improve profitability,” said Argo Group CEO Mark E. Watson III. “These charges are a result of increased loss occurrence and a more challenging claims environment in some classes of business.

"Despite these challenges, we continue to experience strong results in our U.S. Operations and we are seeing rate improvement across several key lines of business both in the U.S. as well as in our International Operations.”

Key items affecting the quarter include:

Catastrophe losses of approximately $19 million pre-tax, or 4.3 points on Argo’s consolidated loss ratio for the third quarter. Catastrophe losses were primarily related to Hurricane Dorian, Typhoon Faxai and flood losses in the U.S.

Prior accident year losses of approximately $42 million or 9.3 points on Argo’s consolidated loss ratio for the third quarter. Reserve increases were related to the Company’s Bermuda Insurance business unit, as well as European and London operations within Argo’s International Operations and were the result of new information received in the quarter relating to the resolution or notification of several large losses, as well as a continued review of International business currently in run-off. The losses were partially offset by a modest net reserve decrease within Argo’s U.S. Operations.

Current accident year losses of approximately $10 million, or an additional 6.4 points when compared to the second quarter 2019 year-to-date current accident year loss ratio for International Operations. The losses are primarily related to property, liability and marine lines within International Operations. The adjustment reflects a change in actuarial estimates based on a more frequent occurrence of large losses and the recalibration of the current year based on prior year adjustments.

Additionally, Argo performs an internal review of Run-off reserves during third or fourth quarter annually. At the end of the third quarter the review of the reserve position was ongoing, and while information received to date is consistent with management’s expectations, we expect to conclude the review during the fourth quarter. As previously disclosed, Argo is also reviewing possible reinsurance alternatives to address the Run-off reserves.

ABOUT LOSS ESTIMATES

Argo Group’s estimates of losses are based on claims received to date, policy-level reviews, discussions with distribution partners, the Company’s internal and external modeling resources, and publicly available industry loss estimates. Argo Group’s estimates are dependent on broad assumptions about coverage, liability, reinsurance and potential changes to both known and unknown claims. Accordingly, the actual ultimate net impact may differ materially from Argo Group’s estimates.

