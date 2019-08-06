Log in
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
Argo International : Group Issues $0.31 Per Share Cash Dividend

08/06/2019

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 973 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 2 250 M
Chart ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 81,33  $
Last Close Price 65,65  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Watson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary V. Woods Chairman
Phil Vedell Head-Global Operations
Jay Stanley Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hector De Leon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.-2.38%2 239
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC8.96%37 578
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.19%37 477
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.18%33 505
SAMPO-3.02%22 927
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC12.11%18 869
