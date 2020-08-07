Log in
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
News 
News

Argo International : Group Issues $0.31 Per Share Cash Dividend

08/07/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2020.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best and Argo’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 854 M - -
Net income 2020 39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 1 196 M 1 196 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 457
Free-Float 72,5%
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 34,49 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin James Rehnberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Bradley Chairman
Matt J. Harris Group Head-International Operations
Jay Stanley Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Hy Tonelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.-47.54%1 195
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.45%31 039
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.98%29 508
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.95%28 798
SAMPO OYJ-21.87%19 998
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.34%15 746
