Argo International : Group Issues $0.31 Per Share Cash Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2020.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best and Argo’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard and Poor’s. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at www.argogroup.com.

