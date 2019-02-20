Argo International : Group Raises Its Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15% to $0.31 Per Share

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, announced
the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per
share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on
March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.
