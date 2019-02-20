Log in
Argo International : Group Raises Its Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15% to $0.31 Per Share

0
02/20/2019

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, announced the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 874 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 16,52
P/E ratio 2020 14,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 2 338 M
