Argo International : Group Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
0
08/03/2020 | 04:39pm EDT
Ongoing Initiatives to Improve Underlying Profitability and Growth Showing Progress
Improved Underlying Results: GWP of $800 million, with 5.9% growth in the U.S. and 3.5% on a consolidated basis; combined ratio of 100.3% and CAY ex-CAT combined ratio of 93.0%; strongest U.S. underwriting income in Argo history.
Operational Enhancement Actions: Announced new executive leadership team responsibilities; U.S. expense management and International re-underwriting initiatives yielding positive results; continued pricing improvement in both U.S. and International Operations.
Capital Management Actions: Book value of $49.94 per share, a 6.1% increase including dividends from March 31, 2020; closed on the sale of Trident, recording a $32 million pre-tax gain; preferred share offering in July strengthens capital position and supports plans for strategic growth.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
“We are pleased to report the strongest quarterly underwriting income for the U.S. in Argo’s history,” said Argo Chief Executive Officer Kevin J. Rehnberg. “This demonstrates our shift to more positive underlying performance, particularly in our core U.S. specialty business that delivered an excellent quarter despite the broader economic challenges related to COVID-19. The company's operating results were, however, still negatively impacted by market volatility in our investment portfolio and the pandemic’s effects on premium growth and catastrophe losses, particularly in our International Operations.
“We continue to experience strong improvement in pricing across the business,” added Rehnberg. “We remain optimistic that current market conditions will provide opportunity for continued growth and margin improvement. In addition, our recent preferred stock offering provides Argo with additional capital, enhancing our financial strength, and enables us to more aggressively pursue our strategic growth objectives in this attractive underwriting environment."
2020 Second Quarter Operating Highlights
Consolidated:
$ in millions
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Q/Q
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Y/Y
Consolidated
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Gross written premiums
$
799.6
$
772.9
3.5
%
$
1,625.5
$
1,533.7
6.0
%
Net written premiums
456.1
455.2
0.2
%
836.6
816.1
2.5
%
Earned premiums
433.4
431.7
0.4
%
868.4
852.2
1.9
%
Underwriting (loss) income
(1.2)
(14.5)
-91.7
%
(15.1)
7.9
NM
Net investment income
1.5
42.8
-96.5
%
37.0
76.7
-51.8
%
Net (loss) income
$
(6.4)
$
28.8
NM
$
(25.2)
$
120.0
NM
Operating (loss) income
$
(4.7)
$
16.8
NM
$
7.9
$
58.3
-86.4
%
Loss ratio
63.0
%
66.0
%
-3 pts
63.8
%
61.3
%
2.5 pts
Expense ratio
37.3
%
37.4
%
-0.1 pts
37.9
%
37.7
%
0.2 pts
Combined ratio
100.3
%
103.4
%
-3.1 pts
101.7
%
99.0
%
2.7 pts
On a consolidated basis, gross written premium grew 3.5% to $799.6 million driven by pricing increases, compared to $772.9 million for the 2019 second quarter. Premium growth in U.S. Operations was 5.9%, while premiums in International Operations were flat compared to the prior year quarter.
The combined ratio was 100.3% compared to 103.4% for the 2019 second quarter. The lower combined ratio was primarily driven by a better CAY ex-CAT loss ratio and a lower level of net unfavorable reserve development, which for the second consecutive quarter, was modest during the period at $1.8 million. Partially offsetting these improvements was a higher level of catastrophe losses of $27.9 million, including $17.4 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily resulting from contingency and property exposures in Argo’s International Operations. Additionally, net reserve development of $1.8 million added 0.4 points to the loss ratio in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.3 million or 5.2 points in the prior year quarter.
The CAY ex-CAT combined ratio was 93.0% compared to 96.7% in the prior year quarter. The improvement in the CAY ex-CAT combined ratio was due to a lower CAY ex-CAT loss ratio that was driven by stronger pricing and lower loss activity, while the expense ratio was stable.
Net investment income of $1.5 million decreased 96.5% compared to $48.2 million the 2019 second quarter. Net investment income excluding alternatives decreased 25.2% to $24.9 million, while alternative investments, which are reported on a lag, contributed a loss of $23.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decline in the portfolio excluding alternatives was primarily due to lower interest rates and portfolio de-risking actions that have been executed since the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net loss was $6.4 million or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share for the 2019 second quarter. The 2020 second quarter result included lower investment income and foreign currency exchange losses compared to foreign currency exchange gains in the prior year period.
Operating loss was $4.7 million or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to operating income of $16.8 million or $0.48 per diluted share for the 2019 second quarter. The primary driver of the decline in operating income was lower investment income in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by improved underwriting results.
U.S. Operations:
$ in millions
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Q/Q
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Y/Y
U.S. Operations
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Gross written premiums
$
480.2
$
453.6
5.9
%
$
956.7
$
864.3
10.7
%
Net written premiums
303.6
295.3
2.8
%
573.0
543.7
5.4
%
Earned premiums
301.6
284.0
6.2
%
604.1
557.8
8.3
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
171.2
162.9
5.1
%
360.8
317.7
13.6
%
Underwriting expenses
95.6
91.7
4.3
%
191.7
185.9
3.1
%
Underwriting income
$
34.8
$
29.4
18.4
%
$
51.6
$
54.2
-4.8
%
Loss ratio
56.8
%
57.4
%
-0.6 pts
59.8
%
57.0
%
2.8 pts
Expense ratio
31.7
%
32.3
%
-0.6 pts
31.7
%
33.3
%
-1.6 pts
Combined ratio
88.5
%
89.7
%
-1.2 pts
91.5
%
90.3
%
1.2 pts
In our U.S. Operations, gross written premiums increased 5.9% compared to the 2019 second quarter due to growth in Professional and Specialty lines, while premiums in Liability lines were down modestly. Growth in the period reflected stronger rate increases across most lines of business, partially offset by economic headwinds as a result of COVID-19.
Net earned premium growth in the second quarter of 2020 was driven by growth in gross written premium. Growth in earned premium compared to the 2019 second quarter was driven by Professional and Property lines of business.
The loss ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 56.8%, a decrease of 0.6 points compared to the prior year quarter. The lower loss ratio was driven by a 2.9 point improvement in the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses and a lower level of favorable reserve development. The improvement in the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio was primarily due to rate improvement achieved over the past several quarters as well as a significant reduction in claim activity during the second quarter. Catastrophe losses in the quarter included $1 million of COVID-19 related losses. Net favorable prior-year reserve development in the current quarter was modest at $0.6 million.
The expense ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 31.7%, an improvement of 0.6 points compared to the 2019 second quarter. The improvement in the expense ratio was driven by growth in earned premium ahead of a modest increase in expenses and additional ceding commissions received.
International Operations:
$ in millions
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Q/Q
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Y/Y
International Operations
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Gross written premiums
$
319.3
$
319.2
—
%
$
668.5
$
669.3
-0.1
%
Net written premiums
152.4
159.8
-4.6
%
263.3
272.3
-3.3
%
Earned premiums
131.8
147.6
-10.7
%
264.1
294.3
-10.3
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
101.1
120.9
-16.4
%
192.6
203.3
-5.3
%
Underwriting expenses
57.6
57.1
0.9
%
117.9
112.2
5.1
%
Underwriting loss
$
(26.9)
$
(30.4)
-11.5
%
$
(46.4)
$
(21.2)
118.9
%
Loss ratio
76.7
%
81.9
%
-5.2 pts
72.9
%
69.1
%
3.8 pts
Expense ratio
43.7
%
38.7
%
5 pts
44.7
%
38.1
%
6.6 pts
Combined ratio
120.4
%
120.6
%
-0.2 pts
117.6
%
107.2
%
10.4 pts
In our International Operations, gross written premiums were approximately flat in the second quarter of 2020, as growth in Liability and Professional lines was offset by a decrease in Specialty and Property lines. Rates increased across all lines of business with particular strength in Property and Liability lines, and overall rate increases accelerated from the first quarter of 2020. Rate increases across International were partially offset by certain risk management actions, including reducing line sizes in some classes of business.
Net earned premium in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 10.7% from the prior year quarter. The decline was driven by higher ceded premium under certain reinsurance contracts, as well as additional reinstatement premiums incurred during the quarter.
The loss ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 76.7%, an improvement of 5.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The lower loss ratio was primarily due to a modest amount of unfavorable reserve development compared to 17.9 points in the prior year quarter, as well as an improved CAY ex-CAT loss ratio. Catastrophe losses totaled 17.2 points in the quarter, largely attributed to estimated losses related to COVID-19 in contingency and property exposures. The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio improvement was primarily due to achieved rate increases earnings through results and the impact of recent re-underwriting actions, partially offset by certain large losses.
The expense ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 43.7%, an increase of 5.0 points from 38.7% for the 2019 second quarter due to lower earned premium and higher non-acquisition expenses. The slight increase in absolute expenses are primarily due to costs associated with increased participation in our Lloyd’s syndicates, which as a result leads to greater expenses being recognized ahead of a higher level of earned premium.
Balance Sheet:
Book value per share was $49.94 at June 30, 2020. Including dividends paid, this represents a 6.1% increase from March 31, 2020, primarily due to net realized and unrealized gains in the investment portfolio, as well as a $32.3 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of Trident Public Risk Solutions.
Following the close of the second quarter, the Company completed an offering of 7.0% resettable fixed rate perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a total liquidation preference of $150 million. The Series A preference shares will be reflected on the Company's balance sheet for September 2020.
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Total investments
$
4,851.5
$
5,099.4
Cash
187.7
137.8
Accrued investment income
23.4
25.7
Receivables
3,743.0
3,792.8
Goodwill and intangible assets
247.6
253.2
Deferred acquisition costs, net
153.5
160.2
Ceded unearned premiums
656.5
545.0
Other assets
533.5
500.4
Total assets
$
10,396.7
$
10,514.5
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
5,216.3
$
5,157.6
Unearned premiums
1,481.2
1,410.9
Ceded reinsurance payable, net
1,042.7
1,203.1
Senior unsecured fixed rate notes
140.1
140.0
Other indebtedness
181.0
181.3
Junior subordinated debentures
257.6
257.4
Other liabilities
347.8
383.1
Total liabilities
8,666.7
8,733.4
Total shareholders' equity
1,730.0
1,781.1
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,396.7
$
10,514.5
Book value per common share
$
49.94
$
51.80
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross written premiums
$
799.6
$
772.9
$
1,625.5
$
1,533.7
Net written premiums
456.1
455.2
836.6
816.1
Earned premiums
433.4
431.7
868.4
852.2
Net investment income
1.5
42.8
37.0
76.7
Fee and other income
2.0
2.1
4.1
4.4
Net realized investment gains (losses)
20.1
12.0
(16.0)
64.5
Total revenue
457.0
488.6
893.5
997.8
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
273.2
284.8
554.1
522.7
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
161.4
161.4
329.4
321.6
Other corporate expenses
2.5
7.5
5.8
8.0
Interest expense
6.8
9.3
14.5
17.8
Fee and other expense
1.0
1.3
2.2
2.6
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
6.4
(5.3)
3.4
(4.6)
Total expenses
451.3
459.0
909.4
868.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
5.7
29.6
(15.9)
129.7
Income tax provision
12.1
0.8
9.3
9.7
Net (loss) income
$
(6.4)
$
28.8
$
(25.2)
$
120.0
Net (loss) income per common share (basic)
$
(0.18)
$
0.84
$
(0.73)
$
3.52
Net (loss) income per common share (diluted)
$
(0.18)
$
0.83
$
(0.73)
$
3.45
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
34.6
34.2
34.6
34.1
Diluted
34.6
34.8
34.6
34.8
Loss ratio
63.0
%
66.0
%
63.8
%
61.3
%
Expense ratio (1)
37.3
%
37.4
%
37.9
%
37.7
%
GAAP combined ratio
100.3
%
103.4
%
101.7
%
99.0
%
CAY ex-CAT combined ratio (2)
93.0
%
96.7
%
94.4
%
95.3
%
(1) The expense ratio is calculated as "Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expense" divided by "Earned premiums".
(2) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. There were no such adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
SEGMENT DATA
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
U.S. Operations
Gross written premiums
$
480.2
$
453.6
$
956.7
$
864.3
Net written premiums
303.6
295.3
573.0
543.7
Earned premiums
301.6
284.0
604.1
557.8
Underwriting income
34.8
29.4
51.6
54.2
Net investment income
0.8
29.6
26.0
52.7
Interest expense
(4.2)
(5.7)
(9.1)
(10.9)
Fee (expense) income, net
(0.2)
(0.1)
(0.4)
0.1
Net income before taxes
$
31.2
$
53.2
$
68.1
$
96.1
Loss ratio
56.8
%
57.4
%
59.8
%
57.0
%
Expense ratio (1)
31.7
%
32.3
%
31.7
%
33.3
%
GAAP combined ratio
88.5
%
89.7
%
91.5
%
90.3
%
CAY ex-CAT combined ratio
86.5
%
90.0
%
88.4
%
90.4
%
International Operations
Gross written premiums
$
319.3
$
319.2
$
668.5
$
669.3
Net written premiums
152.4
159.8
263.3
272.3
Earned premiums
131.8
147.6
264.1
294.3
Underwriting loss
(26.9)
(30.4)
(46.4)
(21.2)
Net investment income
0.5
11.5
9.1
20.6
Interest expense
(2.0)
(3.1)
(4.3)
(5.9)
Fee income, net
0.9
1.0
1.8
1.7
Net loss before taxes
$
(27.5)
$
(21.0)
$
(39.8)
$
(4.8)
Loss ratio
76.7
%
81.9
%
72.9
%
69.1
%
Expense ratio (1)
43.7
%
38.7
%
44.7
%
38.1
%
GAAP combined ratio
120.4
%
120.6
%
117.6
%
107.2
%
CAY ex-CAT combined ratio (2)
101.4
%
101.1
%
100.8
%
96.7
%
(1) The expense ratio is calculated as "Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expense" divided by "Earned premiums".
(2) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. There were no such adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF LOSS RATIOS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
U.S. Operations
Loss ratio
56.8
%
57.4
%
59.8
%
57.0
%
Prior accident year loss reserve development
0.2
%
1.8
%
(0.4)
%
1.6
%
Catastrophe losses
(2.2)
%
(1.5)
%
(2.7)
%
(1.5)
%
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio
54.8
%
57.7
%
56.7
%
57.1
%
International Operations
Loss ratio
76.7
%
81.9
%
72.9
%
69.1
%
Prior accident year loss reserve development
(1.1)
%
(17.9)
%
(0.4)
%
(9.2)
%
Catastrophe losses
(17.2)
%
(1.6)
%
(16.0)
%
(1.3)
%
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (1)
58.4
%
62.4
%
56.5
%
58.6
%
Consolidated
Loss ratio
63.0
%
66.0
%
63.8
%
61.3
%
Prior accident year loss reserve development
(0.4)
%
(5.2)
%
(0.5)
%
(2.3)
%
Catastrophe losses
(6.7)
%
(1.5)
%
(6.7)
%
(1.4)
%
CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (1)
55.9
%
59.3
%
56.6
%
57.6
%
(1) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. There were no such adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
NET PRIOR-YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT & CATASTROPHE LOSSES BY SEGMENT
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Prior-Year Reserve Development
(Favorable)/Unfavorable
U.S. Operations
$
(0.6)
$
(5.1)
$
2.7
$
(9.1)
International Operations
1.5
26.4
1.1
27.2
Run-off Lines
0.9
1.0
0.7
1.7
Total net prior-year reserve development
$
1.8
$
22.3
$
4.5
$
19.8
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Catastrophe & COVID-19 Losses
Catastrophe losses
U.S. Operations
$
5.5
$
4.2
$
7.5
$
8.2
International Operations
5.0
2.3
5.9
3.8
Total catastrophe losses
10.5
6.5
13.4
12.0
COVID-19 losses
U.S. Operations
1.0
—
8.5
—
International Operations
16.4
—
35.1
—
Total COVID-19 losses
17.4
—
43.6
—
Catastrophe & COVID-19 losses
U.S. Operations
6.5
4.2
16.0
8.2
International Operations
21.4
2.3
41.0
3.8
Total catastrophe & COVID-19 losses
$
27.9
$
6.5
$
57.0
$
12.0
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF UNDERWRITING (LOSS) INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
$
(6.4)
$
28.8
$
(25.2)
$
120.0
Add (deduct):
Income tax provision
12.1
0.8
9.3
9.7
Net investment income
(1.5)
(42.8)
(37.0)
(76.7)
Net realized investment (gains) losses
(20.1)
(12.0)
16.0
(64.5)
Fee and other income
(2.0)
(2.1)
(4.1)
(4.4)
Interest expense
6.8
9.3
14.5
17.8
Fee and other expense
1.0
1.3
2.2
2.6
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
6.4
(5.3)
3.4
(4.6)
Other corporate expenses
2.5
7.5
5.8
8.0
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(1.2)
$
(14.5)
$
(15.1)
$
7.9
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income, as reported
$
(6.4)
$
28.8
$
(25.2)
$
120.0
Income tax provision
12.1
0.8
9.3
9.7
Net income (loss), before taxes
5.7
29.6
(15.9)
129.7
Add (deduct):
Net realized investment (gains) losses
(20.1)
(12.0)
16.0
(64.5)
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
6.4
(5.3)
3.4
(4.6)
Other corporate expenses
2.5
7.5
5.8
8.0
Operating (loss) income before taxes
(5.5)
19.8
9.3
68.6
Income tax (benefit) provision, at assumed rate (1)
(0.8)
3.0
1.4
10.3
Operating (loss) income
$
(4.7)
$
16.8
$
7.9
$
58.3
Operating (loss) income per common share (diluted)
$
(0.14)
$
0.48
$
0.23
$
1.68
Weighted average common shares, diluted
34.6
34.8
34.6
34.8
(1) For the purpose of calculating Operating income, an assumed tax rate of 15% was used for all periods presented.
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Segment income (loss) before income taxes:
U.S. Operations
$
31.2
$
53.2
$
68.1
$
96.1
International Operations
(27.5)
(21.0)
(39.8)
(4.8)
Run-off Lines
(1.3)
(1.1)
(0.8)
(0.5)
Corporate and Other
(7.9)
(11.3)
(18.2)
(22.2)
Net realized investment gains (losses)
20.1
12.0
(16.0)
64.5
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gains
(6.4)
5.3
(3.4)
4.6
Other corporate expenses
(2.5)
(7.5)
(5.8)
(8.0)
Income (loss) before income taxes
5.7
29.6
(15.9)
129.7
Income tax provision
12.1
0.8
9.3
9.7
Net (loss) income
$
(6.4)
$
28.8
$
(25.2)
$
120.0
U.S. Operations
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
81.5
$
47.1
$
41.3
$
78.0
$
44.1
$
33.3
Liability
242.9
159.4
169.9
256.4
173.7
175.4
Professional
103.8
63.3
58.6
75.9
46.1
43.6
Specialty
52.0
33.8
31.8
43.3
31.4
31.7
Total
$
480.2
$
303.6
$
301.6
$
453.6
$
295.3
$
284.0
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
146.7
$
62.2
$
80.7
$
142.2
$
51.5
$
64.8
Liability
512.8
322.1
342.2
499.0
345.9
353.9
Professional
201.0
121.9
114.1
136.7
81.3
75.4
Specialty
96.2
66.8
67.1
86.4
65.0
63.7
Total
$
956.7
$
573.0
$
604.1
$
864.3
$
543.7
$
557.8
International Operations
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
132.3
$
50.0
$
35.6
$
139.0
$
57.1
$
41.0
Liability
56.4
31.7
26.3
46.4
17.8
26.4
Professional
51.3
25.8
29.4
42.1
26.2
24.6
Specialty
79.3
44.9
40.5
91.7
58.7
55.6
Total
$
319.3
$
152.4
$
131.8
$
319.2
$
159.8
$
147.6
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
255.5
$
62.7
$
71.3
$
294.0
$
65.5
$
76.6
Liability
112.4
49.1
46.3
93.4
45.4
55.8
Professional
107.0
50.3
58.1
98.0
53.7
53.8
Specialty
193.6
101.2
88.4
183.9
107.7
108.1
Total
$
668.5
$
263.3
$
264.1
$
669.3
$
272.3
$
294.3
Consolidated
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
213.8
$
97.1
$
76.9
$
217.0
$
101.2
$
74.3
Liability
299.4
191.2
196.2
302.9
191.6
201.9
Professional
155.1
89.1
88.0
118.0
72.3
68.2
Specialty
131.3
78.7
72.3
135.0
90.1
87.3
Total
$
799.6
$
456.1
$
433.4
$
772.9
$
455.2
$
431.7
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Gross
Written
Net
Written
Net
Earned
Property
$
402.2
$
124.9
$
152.0
$
436.2
$
117.0
$
141.4
Liability
625.5
371.5
388.7
592.5
391.4
409.8
Professional
308.0
172.2
172.2
234.7
135.0
129.2
Specialty
289.8
168.0
155.5
270.3
172.7
171.8
Total
$
1,625.5
$
836.6
$
868.4
$
1,533.7
$
816.1
$
852.2
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
COMPONENTS OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME & NET REALIZED INVESTMENT GAINS (LOSSES)
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Investment Income
Net investment income, excluding alternative investments
$
24.9
$
33.3
$
57.9
$
65.3
Alternative investments
(23.4)
9.5
(20.9)
11.4
Total net investment income
$
1.5
$
42.8
$
37.0
$
76.7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses)
Net realized investment gains (losses)
$
(21.2)
$
(0.6)
$
6.7
$
(2.3)
Change in fair value of equity securities
16.8
12.6
(22.5)
66.8
Credit losses on fixed maturity securities
(7.8)
—
(32.5)
—
Gain on sale of Trident assets
32.3
—
32.3
—
Total net realized investments (losses) gains
$
20.1
$
12.0
$
(16.0)
$
64.5
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
COMPONENTS OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
CONSOLIDATED
(in millions)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
U.S. Governments and government agencies
$
342.6
$
354.6
States and political subdivisions
171.3
152.6
Foreign governments
258.2
248.7
Corporate – Financial
835.8
783.8
Corporate – Industrial
725.8
789.5
Corporate – Utilities
170.5
207.1
Asset-backed securities
152.9
165.5
Collateralized loan obligations
266.9
225.8
Mortgage-backed securities – Agency
423.2
373.8
Mortgage-backed securities – Commercial
253.2
217.0
Mortgage-backed securities – Residential
107.0
115.1
Total fixed maturities
3,707.4
3,633.5
Common stocks
141.6
116.5
Preferred stocks
5.9
7.9
Total equity securities available for sale
147.5
124.4
Private equity
190.5
268.1
Hedge fund
98.0
109.5
Overseas deposits
91.7
114.6
Other
4.3
4.3
Total other investments
384.5
496.5
Short term investments and cash equivalents
612.1
845.0
Cash
187.7
137.8
Total cash and invested assets
$
5,039.2
$
5,237.2
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
U.S. Governments and government agencies
$
342.6
$
354.7
AAA
1,267.8
1,171.3
AA
351.7
347.0
A
814.9
750.9
BBB
570.9
585.3
BB
169.8
159.9
B
79.2
131.7
Lower than B
49.5
61.7
Not rated
61.0
71.0
Total fixed maturities
$
3,707.4
$
3,633.5
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
SHAREHOLDER RETURN ANALYSIS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
$
(6.4)
$
28.8
$
(25.2)
$
120.0
Operating (loss) income (1)
(4.7)
16.8
7.9
58.3
Shareholders' Equity - Beginning of period
$
1,636.8
$
1,880.6
$
1,781.1
$
1,746.7
Shareholders' Equity - End of period
1,730.0
1,929.0
1,730.0
1,929.0
Average Shareholders' Equity
$
1,683.4
$
1,904.8
$
1,755.6
$
1,837.9
Shares outstanding - End of period
34.645
34.278
34.645
34.278
Book value per share
$
49.94
$
56.28
$
49.94
$
56.28
Cash dividends paid per share during 2020
0.31
0.62
Book value per share, June 30, 2020 - including cash dividends paid
$
50.25
$
50.56
Book value per share, prior period (2)
$
47.37
$
51.80
Change in book value per share during 2020
5.4
%
(3.6)
%
Change in book value per share including cash dividends paid, during 2020 (2)
6.1
%
(2.4)
%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity
(1.5)
%
6.0
%
(2.9)
%
13.1
%
Annualized operating return on average shareholders' equity
(1.1)
%
3.5
%
0.9
%
6.3
%
(1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 15% was used for all periods presented.
(2) The percentage change in book value per share is calculated by including cash dividends of $0.31 per share and $0.62 per share paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. This adjusted amount (Book value per share, including dividends) is then compared to the book value per share as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, to determine the change for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.