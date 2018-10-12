Log in
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. (ARGO)
  Report  
Argo International : Group Schedules Its 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/12/2018

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, today announced it will release 2018 third quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 5, 2018. Company management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR CONNECTING TO THE NOVEMBER 6 CONFERENCE CALL

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo181106.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing (877) 291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (412) 902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2018, to callers in the U.S. by dialing (877) 344-7529 (conference #10125398). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing (412) 317-0088 (conference #10125398).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 692 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 13,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 2 043 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 71,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Watson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary V. Woods Chairman
Phil Vedell Head-Global Operations
Jay Stanley Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hector De Leon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.1.78%2 043
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY7.22%506 491
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC3.15%35 116
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.35%33 276
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.02%32 258
SAMPO OYJ-10.31%26 397
