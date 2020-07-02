Log in
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
Argo International : Group Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/02/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo” or the “company”) (NYSE: ARGO), announced today it will release 2020 second quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 3, 2020. Company management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Instructions for Connecting to the August 4, 2020, Conference Call
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/argo200804.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing 877-291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1 412-902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 11, 2020, to callers in the U.S. by dialing 877-344-7529 (conference 10145911). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +1 412-317-0088 (conference 10145911).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best–rated “A-” (Excellent), and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s–rated “A-” (Strong). More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at argolimited.com.


© Business Wire 2020
