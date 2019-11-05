Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:25pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARGO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2019, Bloomberg reported that the Company had been subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its disclosures about executive compensation. The investigation follows concerns raised by Voce Capital Management that Argo and its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Mark Watson misused corporate assets, such as aircraft and housing.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.46 per share, or over 2%, to close at $65.85 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On November 5, 2019, the Company announced that its CEO had retired, effective immediately, and would resign from the Board of Directors, effective December 30, 2019.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during after-hours trading on November 5, 2019.

If you purchased Argo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
07:25pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Argo Grou..
BU
05:27pARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
04:20pARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces CEO Transition
BU
10:51aARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Issues $0.31 per Share Cash Dividend
BU
10/30ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Launches Cyber Sphere Solution with Extensive Loss Control ..
AQ
10/29ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Group Comments on Results for Third Quarter 2019, Schedules..
BU
10/14ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Voce Comments on SEC Investigation at Argo
BU
10/09AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and ..
BU
10/08ARGO INTERNATIONAL : Provides Information on Independent Board Review of Governa..
BU
09/04ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, L : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 979 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 2 087 M
Chart ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 77,00  $
Last Close Price 60,86  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Watson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary V. Woods Chairman
Phil Vedell Head-Global Operations
Jay Stanley Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hector De Leon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.-9.01%2 098
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.61%37 887
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION28.88%34 498
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.73%33 606
SAMPO PLC-4.58%22 957
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.13.24%18 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group