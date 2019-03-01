Log in
Updated Date/Time: Argo Group to Present at the Raymond James Conference Tuesday, March 5, 2019

0
03/01/2019 | 07:15pm EST

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that CFO Jay S. Bullock will present at the Raymond James 2019 Conference starting at 10:25 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The conference is being held at the J.W. Marriott Orlando, Florida.

Bullock’s presentation at the conference can be accessed via a live audio webcast on the company’s investor relations Web page, which can be found by visiting www.argolimited.com and clicking on “Investors.” Shortly after the live presentation concludes, a webcast replay will be made available and can be accessed on the same Web page noted above.

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.


© Business Wire 2019
