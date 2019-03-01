Updated Date/Time: Argo Group to Present at the Raymond James Conference Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Argo Group International
Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an international underwriter of
specialty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that CFO Jay S.
Bullock will present at the Raymond James 2019 Conference starting at
10:25 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The conference is being held
at the J.W. Marriott Orlando, Florida.
Bullock’s presentation at the conference can be accessed via a live
audio webcast on the company’s investor relations Web page, which can be
found by visiting www.argolimited.com
and clicking on “Investors.” Shortly after the live presentation
concludes, a webcast replay will be made available and can be accessed
on the same Web page noted above.
ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group
International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international
underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the
property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products
and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling
needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and
International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A.M.
Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating
classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance
subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive
outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is
available at www.argolimited.com.
