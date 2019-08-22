Argo : AGM Notice 2019

Argo Group Limited

33-37 Athol Street

Douglas

Isle of Man

IM1 1LB

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Appleby (Isle of Man) LLC, 33-37 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LB at 2pm on Thursday, 26th September 2019.

The meeting is for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

1. To receive and adopt the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report contained in the Annual Report and Accounts.

(Resolution 1)

2. To re-appoint Baker Tilly Klitou & Partners Limited as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration.

(Resolution 2)

3. To re-elect Michael Kloter as a director of the Company having been appointed in accordance with the

Company's Articles of Association.

(Resolution 3)

4. To re-elect Kyriakos Rialas as a director of the Company having been appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

(Resolution 4)

5. To re-elect Andreas Rialas as a director of the Company having been appointed in accordance with the

Company's Articles of Association.

(Resolution 5)

6. To re-elect David Andrew Fisher as a director of the Company having been appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association

(Resolution 6)

7. To re-elect Kenneth Watterson as a director of the Company having been appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association:

(Resolution 7)

The directors believe that the proposals set out in resolutions 1 to 7 are in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and they unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of each of the resolutions.

By Order of the Board

Jeremy Bradshaw

Company Secretary

19 August 2019