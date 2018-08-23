Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Argo Group Ltd    ARGO   IM00B2RDSS92

ARGO GROUP LTD (ARGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 08:59:59 am
18 GBp   --.--%
06:02aARGO : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
2017ARGO : Notice of AGM 2017
PU
2017ARGO : Annual Management Fee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Argo : Notice of AGM 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:02am EDT

23 August 2018

Argo Group Limited ('Argo' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM

Argo Group Limited announces that the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Appleby, 33 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LB at 3pm on Wednesday, 26 September 2018. Copies of the AGM Notice, 2017 Annual Report and Accounts and a Proxy Voting form have been mailed to all registered shareholders and are available for viewing on the Company's website,www.argogrouplimited.com

Argo Group Limited Jeremy Bradshaw

+44 207 016 7660

Panmure Gordon Dominic Morley

+44 207 886 2954

Disclaimer

Argo Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 10:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGO GROUP LTD
06:02aARGO : Notice of AGM 2018
PU
2017ARGO : Notice of AGM 2017
PU
2017ARGO : Annual Management Fee
PU
2017ARGO : Final Results 2016
PU
2016Support services firm DCC sees FY profit ahead of consensus
RE
2016ARGO : Time-Scheduled Buy-Back Programme
PU
2016ARGO : Result of EGM
PU
2016ARGO : EGM Notice
PU
2016ARGO : Holding in Company
PU
2016ARGO : Share Buyback
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Over-The-Counter Bi-Weekly #8 - Lookback Edition 
Chart ARGO GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Argo Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Kyriakos Rialas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Rainer Kloter Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Rialas Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
David A. Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
George Kenneth Watterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GROUP LTD2.86%0
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP13.96%43 912
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.75%28 261
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.37%19 469
AMUNDI-13.18%14 024
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN19.59%13 063
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.