Argo : Notice of AGM 2018

23 August 2018

Argo Group Limited ('Argo' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM

Argo Group Limited announces that the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Appleby, 33 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LB at 3pm on Wednesday, 26 September 2018. Copies of the AGM Notice, 2017 Annual Report and Accounts and a Proxy Voting form have been mailed to all registered shareholders and are available for viewing on the Company's website,www.argogrouplimited.com

Argo Group Limited Jeremy Bradshaw

+44 207 016 7660

Panmure Gordon Dominic Morley

+44 207 886 2954