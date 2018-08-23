Argo : Notice of AGM 2018

23 August 2018
Argo Group Limited ('Argo' or the 'Company')
Notice of AGM
Argo Group Limited announces that the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Appleby, 33 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LB at 3pm on Wednesday, 26 September 2018. Copies of the AGM Notice, 2017 Annual Report and Accounts and a Proxy Voting form have been mailed to all registered shareholders and are available for viewing on the Company's website,www.argogrouplimited.com
Argo Group Limited Jeremy Bradshaw
+44 207 016 7660
Panmure Gordon Dominic Morley
+44 207 886 2954
Disclaimer
Argo Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 10:01:02 UTC