Argo : Proxy Form 2019

Notes

A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).

To appoint more than one proxy you may photocopy this form. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together within the same envelope.

Where there are joint shareholders, the vote (whether in person or by proxy) of the 'senior' shareholder is accepted to th e exclusion of any other joint shareholder. 'Senior' means the holder whose name appears first in the register. Therefore, if several proxies are received for the same share, only that of the 'senior' shareholder will be accepted.