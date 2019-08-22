Log in
ARGO GROUP LTD

(ARGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/22 11:35:25 am
22.5 GBp   --.--%
01:13pARGO : Proxy Form 2019
PU
01:13pARGO : AGM Notice 2019
PU
07/19BMW Picks Production Chief as Next Top Executive -- WSJ
DJ
Argo : Proxy Form 2019

08/22/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Argo Group Limited

33-37 Athol Street

Douglas

Isle of Man

IM1 1LB

FORM OF PROXY

ARGO GROUP LIMITED

(the "Company")

Annual General Meeting 2019

I/We, _____________________________[Name of Member] of_________________________________________[Address]

being a member/members of the Company, hereby appoint the under-named or, where no name is specified below, the Chairman of the meeting, as my/our proxy to attend, speak and on a poll, vote in my/our name(s) and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Appleby (Isle of Man) LLC, 33-37 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LB at 2pm on Thursday, 26th September 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.

Name of Proxy (if not Chairman of Meeting):

No. of shares proxies appointed over:

If you wish to appoint multiple proxies see Notes 1 and 2.

Please tick here if you are appointing more than one proxy.

Number of shares proxy appointed over.

I/We have indicated with a 'X' how I/we wish my/our votes to be cast on the following resolutions which are referred to in the Notice convening the Meeting (see note 1 below).

Resolutions

Please TICK to indicate how you wish to vote

For

Against

Withheld

1

To receive and adopt the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018

and the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report contained in the Annual

Report and Accounts.

2

To re-appoint Baker Tilly Klitou & Partners Limited as Auditors of the

Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration.

3

To re-elect Michael Kloter as a director of the Company having been

appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

4

To re-elect Kyriakos Rialas as a director of the Company having been

appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

5

To re-elect Andreas Rialas as a director of the Company having been

appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

6

To re-elect David Andrew Fisher as a director of the Company having been

appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

7

To re-elect Kenneth Watterson as a director of the Company having been

appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy may vote as he thinks fit or abstain from voting.

Signature ……………………………………….……………….Date ……………

This form of proxy should be received at Link Market Services (Isle of Man) Limited, Clinch's House, Lord Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM99 1RZ no later than 48 hours before the meeting, i.e. by 2pm UK Time on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.

Notes

  1. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).
  2. To appoint more than one proxy you may photocopy this form. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together within the same envelope.
  3. Where there are joint shareholders, the vote (whether in person or by proxy) of the 'senior' shareholder is accepted to th e exclusion of any other joint shareholder. 'Senior' means the holder whose name appears first in the register. Therefore, if several proxies are received for the same share, only that of the 'senior' shareholder will be accepted.
  4. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically terminate.

5. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should b e noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

6. Entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at 2pm on Tuesday, 24th September 2019. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

Disclaimer

Argo Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:12:09 UTC
