7 March 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED

(ASX: AIS)

TORRENS PROJECT DRILLING UPDATE

Key Points:

 Drillhole TD7 has been successfully completed on Lake Torrens

 Encouraging geology intersected including hematite alteration zones

 The unique drill set-up and infrastructure on the lake surface has performed exceptionally well

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS) (Aeris or the Company), an Australian copper producer and explorer, is pleased to provide an update on its 70% owned Torrens Exploration Project in South Australia. The first drillhole, TD7, from the Phase 1 drill program at Lake Torrens has been successfully completed.

Drillhole TD7 targeted a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly defined from the FALCON geophysical survey flown early in 2018. TD7 was located approximately 1.5km from the shoreline of Lake Torrens and was drilled to a total depth of 858.6m.

Preliminary geology observations of TD7 include a 60m wide intersection with hematite + K feldspar + sericite altered non-magnetic interval. Hematite is recognised as an accessory mineral associated with IOCG mineralisation within the Gawler Craton.

The unique drill set-up and infrastructure requirements to allow drilling to occur on the salt crust surface of Lake Torrens has been a success. Following the completion of drillhole TD7, the drill rig and site infrastructure was safely demobilized and moved a further 7km east from Lake Torrens shoreline (western margin) for commencement of drilling TD8.

Aeris Executive Chairman, Andre Labuschagne said that the drilling process has gone very well to date.

"Whilst it is early days and logging and assays are still pending, we are very encouraged with what we have seen from this first hole. It is also pleasing that we have safely completed this first hole using the unique drill rig configuration." he said

ABN 30 147 131 977

ABN 30 147 131 977

Drillhole TD7

TD7 was located approximately 1.5km from the shoreline of Lake Torrens and was drilled to a total depth of 858.6m. This drillhole (TD7) targeted a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly defined from the FALCON geophysical survey flown early in 2018.

Preliminary geology observations have identified a broad zone of skarn-like alteration containing magnetite ± K feldspar ± quartz ± chlorite. The alteration assemblage was expected and is consistent with similar magnetite dominant alteration intersected within previous drillholes on Lake Torrens.

Within the broader magnetite skarn, a 60m wide hematite + K feldspar + sericite altered non-magnetic interval was intersected (see Figure 1). The presence of hematite is important for several reasons:

1. Hematite is recognised as an accessory mineral associated with IOCG mineralisation within the Gawler Craton. Although not all hematite occurrences directly correlate with mineralisation, it does indicate the rocks have been exposed to an oxidizing fluid event which are a prerequisite for the formation of IOCG mineralization; and

2.

The hematite alteration zone may help to explain the modelled gravity high anomaly within the broader magnetic high. Petrophysics data is being collected from TD7 and once complete will be used to update and refine the geophysical models to assist with refining drill targets.

The drill target, whilst prospective for IOCG mineralisation, is not the highest priority target and was chosen for the first drillhole, in part, given its proximity to the shoreline (1.5km).

Drill core from TD7 will be transported to Adelaide for sample preparation (core cutting) and assaying next week, with assay results expected in towards the end of April.

Figure 1: TD7 core photo from 677.17m downhole showing dark grey hematite bands (He) within a K feldspar (K spar) and sericite (Ser) dominant alteration assemblage.

Drillhole TD8

TD8 drillhole was targeting a deep gravity anomaly further out under Lake Torrens (see Figure 2). Drilling of TD8 commenced on the 23rd February and is the first drillhole to be drilled beyond 4km from the Lake Torrens shoreline.

On 27th February the drillhole intersected an unexpected aquifer at approximately 100m downhole, which resulted in artesian water flow. Drilling activities were suspended once the aquifer was intersected and remediation actions enacted to stop the flow of water reporting to surface. The decision has been made to discontinue drilling activities at TD8.

The Torrens technical team, in-conjunction with the site-based contractors, are reviewing all procedures and hazard mitigation strategies to incorporate the intersection of artesian aquifers in future drill holes. Once the documentation to incorporate the modified procedures/ processes has been completed, drilling will recommence.

The next drillhole (TD9) will be in close proximity to TD8 as the targeted deep gravity anomaly is still to be tested.

Figure 2: Plan view of the Torrens project area highlighting geophysical anomalies interpreted from the 2018 FALCON geophysical survey. TD7 and TD8 collar locations are denoted by red circles.

The Torrens Project

Figure 3: Map showing location of EL5614 (The Torrens Project)

The Torrens Project (EL5614), is a joint venture between Aeris Resources (70% interest) and Kelaray Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX: ARE)).

Located within the Stuart Shelf region of South Australia, the Torrens Project lies 50 kilometres from Oz Minerals' Carrapateena deposit and 75 kilometres from BHP's Olympic Dam mine and covers a large magnetic and gravity anomaly with a footprint greater than Olympic Dam. The Torrens Anomaly is a large regionally significant coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly with a footprint in excess 120km2.

Within the Torrens Project area, geophysical modelling/interpretation has identified 28 geophysical anomalies based on gravity and magnetic geophysical datasets. Limited drilling, totalling 6 drill holes between 1977 and 2008, defined a large magnetite dominant with lesser hematite alteration system interpreted to form the distal component of a large IOCG system. Zones of anomalous copper mineralisation (≥0.1% Cu) were intersected from several drill holes with the most significant mineralised zone associated with TD2 (246m @ 0.1% Cu).

ENDS

For further information, please contact: Mr. Andre Labuschagne

Executive Chairman

Tel: +61 7 3034 6200, or visit our website atwww.aerisresources.com.au

Media:

Peta Baldwin Cannings Purple Tel: 0455 081 008pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au

Competent Persons Statement - Exploration Results

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Bradley Cox, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Bradley Cox is a full time employee of Aeris Resources. Bradley Cox has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Bradley Cox consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Aeris

Aeris Resources Limited is an established mining and exploration company listed on the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX: AIS).

The Company's flagship asset, the Tritton Copper Operations (Tritton) in New South Wales, produced 26,686 tonnes of copper in FY2018 and is targeting production of 24,500 tonnes of copper in FY2019. Tritton includes multiple underground mines (Tritton and Murrawombie) and a 1.8 million tonne per annum processing plant. Tritton also has a pipeline of advanced mining projects and a highly prospective tenement package covering 2,160km2, on which to date over 750,000 tonnes of copper has been discovered.

The Company also has 70% of the exciting Torrens Exploration Project (Torrens) in South Australia. Torrens is defined by a coincidental magnetic and gravity anomalous zone with a footprint larger than Olympic Dam. Stage 1 diamond drilling program, targeting IOCG style mineralisation, commenced in Q1 2019.

Aeris' Board and Management team is experienced in all aspects of mining and corporate development. The Company has a clear vision to become a mid-tier, multi-operation company - delivering shareholder value through an unwavering focus on operational excellence.