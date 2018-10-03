Log in
Argonaut Resources NL : Change of Registered Office

10/03/2018 | 07:28am CEST

ASX Announcement

3 October 2018

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL (ASX: ARE, "Argonaut" or the "Company") advises that effective from Wednesday, 3 October 2018, the Company will change its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business to:

Level 5

126 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bursill

Director and Company Secretary 02 9299 9690

Argonaut Resources NL

Registered Office

Operations Office

ABN 97 008 084 848

Level 5

Level 1

126 Phillip Street

63 Waymouth Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Adelaide, SA, 5000, Australia

T +61 2 9299 9690

T +61 8 8231 0381

F +61 2 9251 7455

F +61 8 8231 6092

1

Esydney@argonautresources.com

Eadelaide@argonautresources.com

Disclaimer

Argonaut Resources NL published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 05:27:02 UTC
