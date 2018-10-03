Argonaut Resources NL : Change of Registered Office

ASX Announcement

3 October 2018

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL (ASX: ARE, "Argonaut" or the "Company") advises that effective from Wednesday, 3 October 2018, the Company will change its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business to:

Level 5

126 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bursill

Director and Company Secretary 02 9299 9690