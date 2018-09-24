Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Argonaut Resources NL    ARE   AU000000ARE9

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL (ARE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Argonaut Resources NL : Change of Share Registry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:44am CEST

ASX Announcement

24 September 2018

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL (ASX: ARE, "Argonaut" or the "Company") advises that as of Monday, 24 September 2018, the Company has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Link Market Services to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. The portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.auand signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Should shareholders have any queries in relation to their holding with Argonaut Resources NL, please contact Automic athello@automic.com.auor on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bursill

Director and Company Secretary 02 9299 9690

Argonaut Resources NL

Registered Office

Operations Office

ABN 97 008 084 848

Suite 2, Level 10

Level 1

70 Phillip Street

63 Waymouth Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Adelaide, SA, 5000, Australia

T +61 2 9299 9690

T +61 8 8231 0381

F +61 2 9251 7455

F +61 8 8231 6092

1

Esydney@argonautresources.com

Eadelaide@argonautresources.com

Disclaimer

Argonaut Resources NL published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 00:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL
02:44aARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Change of Share Registry
PU
09/17ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Torrens Joint Venturers Agree Stage One Drilling Program
PU
08/23ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Changes to CEO remuneration
AQ
08/20ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Changes to CEO remuneration
PU
08/02ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Completion of unmarketable parcel sale facility
AQ
07/27ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Completion of Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility
PU
07/18AERIS RESOURCES : Torrens project update
AQ
07/18ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Torrens Geophysical Results Show Numerous Large IOCG Tar..
AQ
05/08ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Aegonaut resources limited - share placement - asx listi..
AQ
05/01ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL : Completion of Private Placement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (ARE) CEO Joel Marcus on Q4 2014 Results - E.. 
2015Alexandria Real Estate wraps up big year with inline Q4 
2015Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO in-line, beats on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Chart ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Argonaut Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew William Bursill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Lindsay J. Owler Executive & Exploration Director
Malcolm Ross Richmond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL-28.57%0
BHP BILLITON PLC10.21%125 621
BHP BILLITON LIMITED13.56%125 621
RIO TINTO-0.53%90 982
RIO TINTO LIMITED4.85%90 982
ANGLO AMERICAN13.64%32 811
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.