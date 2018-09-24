Argonaut Resources NL : Change of Share Registry

ASX Announcement

24 September 2018

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL (ASX: ARE, "Argonaut" or the "Company") advises that as of Monday, 24 September 2018, the Company has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Link Market Services to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. The portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.auand signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Should shareholders have any queries in relation to their holding with Argonaut Resources NL, please contact Automic athello@automic.com.auor on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bursill

Director and Company Secretary 02 9299 9690