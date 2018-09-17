Log in
ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL (ARE)
Argonaut Resources NL : Torrens Joint Venturers Agree Stage One Drilling Program

09/17/2018 | 03:08am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2018

Torrens Joint Venturers Agree Stage One Drilling Program

The board of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX: ARE) (Argonaut or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Management Committee of the Torrens Joint Venture has resolved to proceed with Stage One of a major drilling program at Torrens in South Australia.

Stage One will involve 8-10 drill holes to depths of 700-1,500m targeting priority drill targets. Parties to the Joint Venture, Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX: AIS) and Argonaut, have committed sufficient funding for the 2019 financial year to complete this work.

This drilling program will be the first phase of a multi-phase program that is expected to take 18-24 months and comprise 20-30 deep drill holes. Preparations are well advanced, and the Joint Venture will announce a commencement date once the timing of certain logistical matters is confirmed.

Argonaut's subsidiary, Kelaray Pty Ltd, has resigned as manager of the Joint Venture and Aeris' subsidiary, Straits Exploration (Australia) Pty Ltd, is now manager.

"The Road to drilling at the giant Torrens target has been a long one and agreement on the operational program and budget is the final step. Shareholders can now expect rapid progress towards drilling and the excitement that this drilling program will bring", Lindsay Owler, CEO and Director.

Reimbursement of Past Expenditure

Aeris has agreed to reimburse Argonaut $840,000 for Joint Venture expenditure made in gaining access to Torrens for the planned drilling.

Lindsay Owler

CEO and Director

ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL

Argonaut Resources NL ABN 97 008 084 848

Registered Office Suite 2, Level 10 70 Phillip Street

Operations Office Level 1

Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

63 Waymouth Street Adelaide, SA, 5000, Australia

T +61 2 9299 9690

T +61 8 8231 0381

1

F +61 2 9251 7455

F +61 8 8231 6092

Esydney@argonautresources.comEadelaide@argonautresources.com

Disclaimer

Argonaut Resources NL published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:07:02 UTC
