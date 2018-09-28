Change of Registry Address: Automic P/L - Sydney Office

ASX Limited
CHANGE OF REGISTRY ADDRESS: AUTOMIC PTY LTD RELOCATION OF SYDNEY OFFICE
With effect from Tuesday, the 2nd of October 2018, the Automic Sydney office will be relocating to:
Level 5
126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000
Additionally, our correspondence address will also be changed to:
GPO Box 5193
Sydney NSW 2000
All other contact information remains the same, which is as follows:
P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)
P: +61 (2) 9698 5414
E:hello@automic.com.auwww.automic.com.auFor further information:
Blake Stelzer
Chief Operating Officer +61 (2) 9698 5414
