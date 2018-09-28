Change of Registry Address: Automic P/L - Sydney Office

ABN: 27 152 260 814

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

28 September 2018

1300 288 664 (within Australia)+61 2 9698 5414 (international)hello@automic.com.auwww.automic.com.au

CHANGE OF REGISTRY ADDRESS: AUTOMIC PTY LTD RELOCATION OF SYDNEY OFFICE

With effect from Tuesday, the 2nd of October 2018, the Automic Sydney office will be relocating to:

Level 5

126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

Additionally, our correspondence address will also be changed to:

GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2000

All other contact information remains the same, which is as follows:

P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)

P: +61 (2) 9698 5414

E:hello@automic.com.auwww.automic.com.auFor further information:

Blake Stelzer

Chief Operating Officer +61 (2) 9698 5414

PO Box 2226

Strawberry Hills NSW 2012