Change of Registry Address: Automic P/L - Sydney Office

09/28/2018

ABN: 27 152 260 814

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

28 September 2018

1300 288 664 (within Australia)+61 2 9698 5414 (international)hello@automic.com.auwww.automic.com.au

CHANGE OF REGISTRY ADDRESS: AUTOMIC PTY LTD RELOCATION OF SYDNEY OFFICE

With effect from Tuesday, the 2nd of October 2018, the Automic Sydney office will be relocating to:

Level 5

126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

Additionally, our correspondence address will also be changed to:

GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2000

All other contact information remains the same, which is as follows:

P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)

P: +61 (2) 9698 5414

E:hello@automic.com.auwww.automic.com.auFor further information:

Blake Stelzer

Chief Operating Officer +61 (2) 9698 5414

PO Box 2226

Strawberry Hills NSW 2012

Sydney

Perth

Melbourne

Level 3

Level 2

Level 12

50 Holt Street

267 St Georges Terrace

575 Bourke Street

Surry Hills NSW 2010

Perth WA 6000

Melbourne VIC 3000

Disclaimer

Argonaut Resources NL published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:36:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew William Bursill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Lindsay J. Owler Executive & Exploration Director
Malcolm Ross Richmond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGONAUT RESOURCES NL-34.29%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.15%126 409
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.67%126 409
RIO TINTO-1.42%91 076
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.57%91 076
ANGLO AMERICAN11.34%32 303
