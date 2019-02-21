Log in
Argos Resources : Completion of PL001 Licence Reassignment

02/21/2019

21 February 2019

ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED

('Argos' or 'the Company')

COMPLETION OF PL001 LICENCE REASSIGNMENT

Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), (the 'Company', 'Argos'), the Falkland Island based exploration company, announces the completion of the reassignment to the Company of 100% Working Interest in Licence PL001 in the North Falkland Basin following the earlier notice to withdraw from the Licence by its former partners Noble Energy Falklands Limited ('Noble') and Edison International S.p.A ('Edison').

Ian Thomson, Chairman of Argos, commented:

'The Company remains very positive about the potential of Licence PL001. We have sufficient cash reserves to meet our ongoing requirements. Now that the reassignment of the Licence has been completed the Company will work to secure other partners to participate in its development'.

For further information:

Argos Resources Limited (+500 22685)

www.argosresources.com

Ian Thomson, Chairman

John Hogan, Managing Director

Cenkos Securities PLC

Neil McDonald (+44 131 220 6939)

Derrick Lee (+44 131 220 9100)

Disclaimer

Argos Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 10:27:01 UTC
