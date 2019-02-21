Argos Resources : Completion of PL001 Licence Reassignment

21 February 2019

ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED

('Argos' or 'the Company')

COMPLETION OF PL001 LICENCE REASSIGNMENT

Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), (the 'Company', 'Argos'), the Falkland Island based exploration company, announces the completion of the reassignment to the Company of 100% Working Interest in Licence PL001 in the North Falkland Basin following the earlier notice to withdraw from the Licence by its former partners Noble Energy Falklands Limited ('Noble') and Edison International S.p.A ('Edison').

Ian Thomson, Chairman of Argos, commented:

'The Company remains very positive about the potential of Licence PL001. We have sufficient cash reserves to meet our ongoing requirements. Now that the reassignment of the Licence has been completed the Company will work to secure other partners to participate in its development'.

