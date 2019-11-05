Log in
Argos Resources : Extension of Options

11/05/2019 | 10:10am EST

5 November 2019

ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED

('Argos' or 'the Company')

Extension of Options

Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), the Falkland Islands based company focused on the North Falkland Basin, announces that the Board has resolved to amend the terms of options held by certain of the directors (as detailed below) (the 'Options') such that the original expiry date of 11 November 2019 is extended by 5 years to 11 November 2024.

Director

Number of Options

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

John Hogan

4,805,818

2 pence

11 November 2024

Dennis Carlton

875,000

2 pence

11 November 2024

James Ragg

1,025,000

2 pence

11 November 2024

No further amendments have been made to the terms of the Options.

For further information:

Argos Resources Limited (+500 22685)

www.argosresources.com

Ian Thomson, Chairman

John Hogan, Managing Director

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad & Broker)

Derrick Lee (+44 131 220 9100)

Neil McDonald (+44 131 220 6939)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Hogan

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Argos Resources Ltd

b)

LEI

213800JFBALNFGTAJM89

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each

Identification code

FK0114538241

b)

Nature of the transaction

Amendment to expiry date of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2p

4,805,818

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dennis Carlton

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Argos Resources Ltd

b)

LEI

213800JFBALNFGTAJM89

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each

Identification code

FK0114538241

b)

Nature of the transaction

Amendment to expiry date of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2p

875,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Ragg

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Argos Resources Ltd

b)

LEI

213800JFBALNFGTAJM89

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each

Identification code

FK0114538241

b)

Nature of the transaction

Amendment to expiry date of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2p

1,025,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Argos Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
