Argos Resources : Extension of Options

5 November 2019

ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED

('Argos' or 'the Company')

Extension of Options

Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), the Falkland Islands based company focused on the North Falkland Basin, announces that the Board has resolved to amend the terms of options held by certain of the directors (as detailed below) (the 'Options') such that the original expiry date of 11 November 2019 is extended by 5 years to 11 November 2024.

Director Number of Options Exercise Price Expiry Date John Hogan 4,805,818 2 pence 11 November 2024 Dennis Carlton 875,000 2 pence 11 November 2024 James Ragg 1,025,000 2 pence 11 November 2024

No further amendments have been made to the terms of the Options.

For further information:

Argos Resources Limited (+500 22685)

www.argosresources.com

Ian Thomson, Chairman

John Hogan, Managing Director

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad & Broker)

Derrick Lee (+44 131 220 9100)

Neil McDonald (+44 131 220 6939)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Hogan 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Managing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argos Resources Ltd b) LEI 213800JFBALNFGTAJM89 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each Identification code FK0114538241 b) Nature of the transaction Amendment to expiry date of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2p 4,805,818 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dennis Carlton 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argos Resources Ltd b) LEI 213800JFBALNFGTAJM89 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each Identification code FK0114538241 b) Nature of the transaction Amendment to expiry date of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2p 875,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue