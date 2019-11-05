Argos Resources : Extension of Options

5 November 2019
ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED
('Argos' or 'the Company')
Extension of Options
Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), the Falkland Islands based company focused on the North Falkland Basin, announces that the Board has resolved to amend the terms of options held by certain of the directors (as detailed below) (the 'Options') such that the original expiry date of 11 November 2019 is extended by 5 years to 11 November 2024.
Director
Number of Options
Exercise Price
Expiry Date
John Hogan
4,805,818
2 pence
11 November 2024
Dennis Carlton
875,000
2 pence
11 November 2024
James Ragg
1,025,000
2 pence
11 November 2024
No further amendments have been made to the terms of the Options.
For further information:
Argos Resources Limited (+500 22685)
www.argosresources.com
Ian Thomson, Chairman
John Hogan, Managing Director
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad & Broker)
Derrick Lee (+44 131 220 9100)
Neil McDonald (+44 131 220 6939)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Hogan
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Argos Resources Ltd
b)
LEI
213800JFBALNFGTAJM89
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each
Identification code
FK0114538241
b)
Nature of the transaction
Amendment to expiry date of Options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2p
4,805,818
d)
Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
5 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Dennis Carlton
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Argos Resources Ltd
b)
LEI
213800JFBALNFGTAJM89
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each
Identification code
FK0114538241
b)
Nature of the transaction
Amendment to expiry date of Options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2p
875,000
d)
Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
5 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
James Ragg
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Argos Resources Ltd
b)
LEI
213800JFBALNFGTAJM89
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Options in respect of Ordinary Shares of 2p each
Identification code
FK0114538241
b)
Nature of the transaction
Amendment to expiry date of Options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2p
1,025,000
d)
Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
5 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
