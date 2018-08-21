Argos Resources : Interim Results

21 August 2018

ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED

('Argos' or 'the Company')

2018 Interim Financial Results

Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), the Falkland Islands based company focused on the North Falkland Basin, is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Highlights

· $37 thousand profit for the period (H1 2017: $81 thousand);

· $0.88 million cash reserves at 30 June 2018 (YE 2017: $0.76 million);

· Funding continues under the Participation Agreement between the Company, Noble and Edison.

For further information:

Argos Resources Limited (+500 22685) Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad & Broker)

www.argosresources.comDerrick Lee (+44 131 220 9100)

Ian Thomson, Chairman Neil McDonald (+44 131 220 6939)

John Hogan, Managing Director

Chairman's Statement

The Company continues to hold a 5% Overriding Royalty Interest in Licence PL001, where Noble Energy is the Operator, in the North Falkland Basin. The Licence is adjacent to Licences PL032 and PL004 containing the large Sea Lion oil field and the Zebedee and Isobel-Elaine discoveries.

We believe that Licence PL001 is well-positioned in a proven oil basin and contains a large inventory of attractive prospects.

Under the terms of a Participation Agreement between the Company, Noble and Licence partner Edison, the Company continues to receive quarterly cash payments from Noble and Edison totalling £300,000 per annum, which are sufficient to meet the Company's ongoing costs.

Financial overview

The Group profit for the six months to 30 June 2018 was $37 thousand (2017: $81 thousand) giving an undiluted profit per share of 0.02 cents (2017: 0.04 cents per share).

Administrative expenses were $0.16 millioncompared to $0.14 millionfor the same period in 2017.

Net assets of $29.5 million reflect an increase of $37 thousand since December 2017 as a result of the profit for the period.

Financial outlook

Cash proceeds being received under the Participation Agreement continue to fully fund the Group overhead.

Ian Thomson OBE

Chairman

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Period ended 30 June 2018

Note 6 months

ended

30 June

2018

unaudited

$'000 6 months

ended

30 June

2017

unaudited

$'000 Year

ended

31 December

2017

audited

$'000 Other income 209 185 380 Administrative expenses (155) (142) (329) Finance income 2 1 1 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (19) 37 66 Profit from operations attributable to owners of the parent 37 81 118 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the parent 37 81 118 Earnings per share (cents): Basic and diluted 2 0.02 0.04 0.05

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2018

Note As at 30 June

2018

unaudited

$'000 As at

30 June

2017

unaudited

$'000 As at

31 December

2017

audited

$'000 Assets Non-current assets Capitalised exploration expenditure 28,749 28,749 28,749 Current assets Other receivables 13 12 14 Cash and cash equivalents 884 678 758 Total current assets 897 690 772 Total assets 29,646 29,439 29,521 Liabilities Total and current liabilities Other payables (147) (41) (59) Total net assets 29,499 29,398 29,462 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the company Share capital 6,696 6,669 6,696 Share premium 30,071 30,071 30,071 Retained losses (7,268) (7,342) (7,305) Total shareholders' equity 29,499 29,398 29,462

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Period ended 30 June 2018

6 months

ended

30 June

2018

unaudited $'000 6 months

ended

30 June

2017

unaudited

$'000 Year

ended

31 December

2017

audited

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for period 37 81 118 Adjustments for: Finance income (2) (1) (1) Foreign exchange 21 (39) (67) Depreciation - 1 - Net cash inflow from operating activities before changes in working capital 56 42 50 Decrease in other receivables - 3 1 Increase/(decrease)/ in other payables 89 (108) (89) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 145 (63) (38) Investing activities Interest received 2 1 1 Net cash inflow from investment activities 2 1 1 Financing activities Issue of ordinary shares (share options exercised) - - 27 Net cash inflow from financing activities - - 27 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 147 (62) (10) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 758 701 701 Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents (21) 39 67 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 884 678 758

Consolidated statement of changes in equity - unaudited

Period ended 30 June 2018

Share

capital

$'000 Share premium

$'000 Retained

earnings/

(deficit)

$'000 Total

equity

$'000 At 1 January 2017 6,669 30,071 (7,423) 29,317 Total comprehensive income for period to 30 June 2017 - - 81 81 At 30 June 2017 6,669 30,071 (7,342) 29,398 Total comprehensive income for period to 31 December 2017 - - 37 37 Shares issued (share options exercised) 27 - - 27 At 31 December 2017 6,696 30,071 (7,305) 29,462 Total comprehensive income for period to 30 June 2018 - - 37 37 At 30 June 2018 6,696 30,071 (7,268) 29,499

Notes to the interim report - unaudited

Period ended 30 June 2018

1 Accounting policies

General information

Argos Resources Limited is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Falkland Islands under registration number 10605. The address of its registered office is Argos House, H Jones Road, Stanley, Falkland Islands.

This consolidated interim report was approved for issue by the directors on 20 August 2018.

Basis of preparation

The financial information included within this interim report has not been reviewed nor audited and is based on the consolidated financial statements of Argos Resources Limited and its subsidiary Argos Exploration Limited ('the Group'). The consolidated financial statements are prepared in compliance with the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRSs) and interpretations of those standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2017 annual report. These accounts have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies that are expected to be applied in the report and accounts of Argos Resources Limited for the year ending 31 December 2018.

The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been derived from the full statutory financial statements for that period which were prepared in compliance with IFRSs. The Independent Auditors' Report on the annual report and financial statements for 2017 was unqualified and did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis.

The IASB has issued some new and revised standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards, which are effective for the financial year ending 31 December 2018, principally IFRS 15 and IFRS 9. The directors have made an assessment of the impact of these standards and they are not expected to have a material impact on the financial statements.

Going concern

There is a risk that Noble and Edison withdraw from the Participation Agreement. In such circumstances the licence would revert back to Argos, subject to government approval, but funding would need to be found to cover overheads.

The directors consider that the Group's available financial resources are adequate to provide working capital for at least 12 months from the date on which the financial statements were signed. The financial statements have therefore been prepared on a going concern basis.

Notes to the interim report - unaudited

Period ended 30 June 2018

1 Accounting policies (continued)

Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The Group makes certain estimates and assumptions regarding the future in relation to intangible assets and impairment of these assets. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may differ from these estimates and assumptions. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are discussed as follows:

Overriding royalty interest (ORRI)

The Group's principle asset is an ORRI which entitles the Group to 5% of gross revenues from all hydrocarbon discoveries developed within Licence PL001, situated in the North Falkland Basin.

The Group considers that the ORRI is similar in economic terms to holding a direct interest in the underlying licence as there is only a right to receive benefit from the ORRI on production and many of the risks faced by the Group are the same as those faced by the owner of the licence. These risks are seen as:

Existence risk - whether oil is found in commercially extractable quantities;

Production risk - whether the operator is able to get any discovery to commercial production;

Timing risk - commencement and quantity as determined by the operator;

Price risk - determined by future commodity supply and demand.

The Group believes therefore that the most appropriate method of accounting for the retained ORRI is to classify it as an intangible asset in accordance with IAS 38.

The ORRI intangible is carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and any impairment provision.

Income receivable under the Participation Agreement

The quarterly income receivable under the participation agreement has been credited to the income statement on the basis that the purpose is to cover overhead.

Impairment

The ORRI is assessed for indicators of impairment at each period end under IAS 36. If such an indication is identified, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of any impairment. The recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate. If the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated to be less than its carrying value, the carrying amount of the asset is reduced to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss is also recognised in the income statement.

Notes to the interim report - unaudited

Period ended 30 June 2018

1 Accounting policies (continued)

Should an impairment loss subsequently reverse, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment been recognised. A reversal of an impairment loss is also recognised in the income statement.

On production the income generated by the ORRI will be recognised as revenue in the income statement and the intangible asset will be amortised on a systematic basis.

2 Earnings/(loss) per share

6 months

ended

30 June

2018

unaudited

Number 6 months

ended

30 June

2017

unaudited

Number Year

ended

31 December

2017

audited

Number Shares in issue brought forward (2 pence shares) 220,713,205 219,713,205 219,713,205 Options exercised - - 1,000,000 Shares in issue carried forward (2 pence shares) 220,713,205 219,713,205 220,713,205 Options not exercised 8,080,818 9,080,818 8,080,818 Weighted average number of ordinary shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares 220,713,205 228,794,023 220,036,493 6 months

ended

30 June

2018

unaudited 6 months

ended

30 June

2017

unaudited Year

ended

31 December

2017

audited Profit for the period ($'000) 37 81 118 Earnings per ordinary share (cents) Basic and diluted 0.02 0.04 0.05

Basic earnings per share has been computed by dividing the earnings by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings by the weighted average number of shares, plus the weighted average number of dilutive securities in issue during the period but not converted.



Notes to the interim report - unaudited

Period ended 30 June 2018

3 Events after the reporting date

There were no reportable events occurring after the balance sheet date.