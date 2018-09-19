Argos Resources : Notice of AGM

19 September 2018

ARGOS RESOURCES LIMITED

('Argos' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Argos Resources Limited (AIM: ARG.L), the Falkland Islands based company which holds a 5% Overriding Royalty Interest in Licence PL001 in the North Falkland Basin, announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held in the Falkland Islands at the Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce, West Hillside Estate, Stanley, FIQQ 1ZZ on Friday 26 October 2018, commencing at 5.00 pm (local time). Notice of the AGM is being sent to shareholders today.

For further information:

Argos Resources Limited (+500 22685)

www.argosresources.com

Ian Thomson, Chairman

John Hogan, Managing Director

Cenkos Securities PLC

Neil McDonald (+44 131 220 6939)

Derrick Lee (+44 131 220 9100)