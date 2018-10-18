Argosy Property : Adds to Bank Facility

19 October 2018

MARKET RELEASE

Argosy Adds to Bank Facility

Argosy has announced it had secured an additional Tranche to its existing syndicated bank facilities with ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, Bank of New Zealand Limited and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

The new $25m Tranche (Tranche E) will provide additional liquidity headroom above existing drawn down debt. The new facility is for a 2-year period to 19 October 2020.

Argosy's bank facilities are as follows:

• Tranche A - $275m through to 31 October 2021;

• Tranche B - $275m through to 30 September 2020;

• Tranche C - $25m through to 31 October 2021;

• Tranche D - $50m through to 28 February 2021;

• Tranche E (new) - $25m through to 19 October 2020.

-END-