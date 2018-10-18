Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Argosy Property Ltd    ARG   NZARGE0010S7

ARGOSY PROPERTY LTD (ARG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Argosy Property : Adds to Bank Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

19 October 2018

MARKET RELEASE

Argosy Adds to Bank Facility

Argosy has announced it had secured an additional Tranche to its existing syndicated bank facilities with ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, Bank of New Zealand Limited and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

The new $25m Tranche (Tranche E) will provide additional liquidity headroom above existing drawn down debt. The new facility is for a 2-year period to 19 October 2020.

Argosy's bank facilities are as follows:

  • Tranche A - $275m through to 31 October 2021;

  • Tranche B - $275m through to 30 September 2020;

  • Tranche C - $25m through to 31 October 2021;

  • Tranche D - $50m through to 28 February 2021;

  • Tranche E (new) - $25m through to 19 October 2020.

-END-

Enquiries Peter Mence

Chief Executive Officer Argosy Property Limited Telephone: 09 304 3411 Email:pmence@argosy.co.nz

Dave Fraser

Chief Financial Officer Argosy Property Limited Telephone: 09 304 3469 Email:dfraser@argosy.co.nz

Stephen Freundlich Head of Investor Relations Argosy Property Limited Telephone: 09 304 3426

Email:sfreundlich@argosy.co.nz

Disclaimer

Argosy Property Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 20:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGOSY PROPERTY LTD
10:53pARGOSY PROPERTY : Adds to Bank Facility
PU
09/26ARGOSY PROPERTY : Investor Update September 2018
PU
09/12ARGOSY PROPERTY : sells 626 Great South Road, Greenlane.
PU
08/13ARGOSY PROPERTY : acquires 11 Coliseum Drive (The Warehouse), Albany
PU
05/09ARGOSY PROPERTY : 2018 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Details
PU
04/30ARGOSY PROPERTY : Investor Roadshow Invitation 2018
PU
2017ARGOSY PROPERTY : 2018 Interim Results Release
PU
2017ARGOSY PROPERTY : interim results date and conference call details
PU
2017ARGOSY PROPERTY : Investor Update September 2017
PU
2017ARGOSY PROPERTY : Annual Meeting results announcement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/23Argosy Property Trust 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Argosy Property Trust 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Argosy Property Trust 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015ISHARES MSCI NEW ZEALAND CAPPED ETF : The Other Down Under 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 104 M
EBIT 2019 93,9 M
Net income 2019 57,3 M
Debt 2019 550 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,50
EV / Sales 2019 13,8x
EV / Sales 2020 13,4x
Capitalization 887 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,13  NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Mence Chief Executive Officer
Philip Michael Smith Chairman
Dave Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Peter Clynton Brook Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Hardwick Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGOSY PROPERTY LTD581
EQUINIX INC-12.50%32 633
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-5.81%23 059
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 456
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.05%16 834
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-13.85%13 003
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.