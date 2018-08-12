Argosy Property : acquires 11 Coliseum Drive (The Warehouse), Albany

13 August 2018
MARKET RELEASE
Argosy acquires 11 Coliseum Drive (The Warehouse), Albany
Argosy Property Limited (Argosy) today announced it had unconditionally acquired 11 Coliseum Drive in Albany (The Warehouse), for $26.4m. The property is located adjacent to the Argosy owned Albany Mega Centre and comprises 7,600sqm of warehouse, 760sqm of office, mezzanine and garden centre and 413 carparks.
The acquisition price represents an initial passing yield of 5.0%. The pre-tax IRR is 6.78%. The property has 6.5 years to run on the initial 12-year lease.
The acquisition size is within Argosy's investment policy criteria and has met all the necessary due diligence requirements.
Chief Executive Peter Mence said "We are very pleased to have secured a strategically important property and strengthened our relationship with a long standing and valued partner in The Warehouse Group. The purchase allows us to now consider a range of organic growth options across the entire Albany Mega Centre site. Longer term, we are excited about the opportunity and value this acquisition can deliver for Argosy and its shareholders."
Settlement is expected to occur on or around 7 September.
- END -
|
|
Enquiries Peter Mence
Chief Executive Officer Argosy Property Limited Telephone: 09 304 3411 Email:pmence@argosy.co.nz
|
Dave Fraser
Chief Financial Officer Argosy Property Limited Telephone: 09 304 3469 Email:dfraser@argosy.co.nz
|
Stephen Freundlich Head of Investor Relations Argosy Property Limited Telephone: 09 304 3426
Email:sfreundlich@argosy.co.nz
Disclaimer
Argosy Property Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 01:59:08 UTC