News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Argosy Property : sells 626 Great South Road, Greenlane.

09/12/2018 | 12:37am CEST

12 September 2018

MARKET RELEASE

Argosy sells 626 Great South Road, Greenlane.

Argosy Property Limited ('Argosy') today announced it had unconditionally sold 626 Great South Road, Greenlane.

The property has been sold at a price of $10.6m, 8.2% over the current book value of $9.8m.

The agreement is unconditional with settlement scheduled for Friday, 30 November 2018.

Argosy Chief Executive Officer Peter Mence said "The property was held within our non-Core pool of assets and we have taken the opportunity to continue divesting assets in an attractive vendors market. The settlement proceeds will initially be applied to reducing bank debt. While we still see the property market as being very firm, we continue to consider acquisitions and divestments where they fit within our long-term strategy."

- ENDS -

Enquiries

Peter Mence

Dave Fraser

Stephen Freundlich

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations

Argosy Property Limited

Argosy Property Limited

Argosy Property Limited

Telephone: 09 304 3411

Telephone: 09 304 3469

Telephone: 09 304 3426

Email:pmence@argosy.co.nz

Email:dfraser@argosy.co.nz

Email:sfreundlich@argosy.co.nz

Disclaimer

Argosy Property Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:36:01 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 104 M
EBIT 2019 94,1 M
Net income 2019 57,5 M
Debt 2019 553 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
P/E ratio 2020 15,71
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
Capitalization 910 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,08  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Mence Chief Executive Officer
Philip Michael Smith Chairman
Dave Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Peter Clynton Brook Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Hardwick Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGOSY PROPERTY LTD594
EQUINIX INC-4.24%34 508
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST8.31%25 426
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 133
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.33%16 924
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-2.66%14 477
