Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arian Silver Corp       VGG0472G1063

ARIAN SILVER CORP
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arian Silver : Brokered placing and appointment of Joint Broker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:06am EDT

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

28 June 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Brokered placing and appointment of Joint Broker

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has raised £350,000, before expenses, through the placing of 233,333,333 Common shares of no par value ("New Common Shares") at a price of 0.15 pence each ("the Placing") through SVS Securities plc ("SVS"). The proceeds of the Placing will be used for further exploration work at the Company's wholly owned Donovan 2, Los Campos and San Celso projects and for general working capital purposes.

The placing was at a 7.14% premium to the closing price of 0.14 pence per share on 27 June 2019.

Peter Taylor, CEO of Alien, commented: "This modest round of strategic funding comes at a premium, underwrites ongoing exploration of the asset portfolio and opens new opportunities to consider complementary projects. I am pleased to welcome and secure the brokerage and research capabilities of SVS alongside those of First Equity."

The Placing is conditional only on the New Common Shares being admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 233,333,333 New Common Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission of the New Common Shares is expected to become effective at 8:00 am on or around 4 July 2019.

Following Admission, the Company will have 1,351,723,274 Common shares of no par value in issue. The Company has no shares in treasury, therefore the figure of 1,351,723,274 should be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Appointment of Joint Broker

In conjunction with the Placing the Company has appointment SVS as Joint Broker with immediate effect

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Peter Taylor, CEO

Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Jason Robertson

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

SVS Securities plc (Joint Broker)

Elliot Hance

Tel +44 (0)20 3700 0100

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.

Disclaimer

Alien Metals Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARIAN SILVER CORP
02:06aARIAN SILVER : Brokered placing and appointment of Joint Broker
PU
06/27ARIAN SILVER : Exploration update - gold found at Donovan 2
PU
06/27ARIAN SILVER : Holdings in company
PU
06/26ARIAN SILVER : Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
06/12ARIAN SILVER : Holdings in company
PU
06/07ARIAN SILVER : Holdings in company
PU
05/27ALIEN METALS : Letter to shareholders regarding electronic communication
AQ
05/24ARIAN SILVER : Letter to shareholders regarding electronic communication
PU
05/23ALIEN METALS HOL : Ings in company
AQ
05/22ARIAN SILVER : Holdings in company
PU
More news
Chart ARIAN SILVER CORP
Duration : Period :
Arian Silver Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIAN SILVER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Vernon Edmonds Executive Chairman
James Seymour Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
David H. Taylor Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARIAN SILVER CORP2
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD54.51%15 836
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 179
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 367
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.42.53%6 601
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED89.86%3 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About