ARION BANKA HF.

(ARION)
11/11 10:24:19 am
78.7 ISK   --.--%
10:42aARION BANK : Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme
GL
11/06ARION BANK : Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme
GL
11/06Arion Bank – Capital Markets Day
GL
Arion Bank: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme

11/11/2019 | 10:42am EST

In week 45 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.

Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland


WeekDateTimeNumber of sharesShare pricePurchase price (ISK)Number of shares owned by Arion bank after trade
4504/11/201910:14  500,000 79.5  39,750,000   1,299,899 
4504/11/201914:04  300,000 79.3  23,790,000   1,599,899 
4505/11/201909:51  850,000 80.1  68,085,000   2,449,899 
4506/11/201909:49  600,000 78.5  47,100,000   3,049,899 
4506/11/201913:46  300,000 78.8  23,640,000   3,349,899 
4507/11/201909:39  550,000 79.3  43,615,000   3,899,899 
4507/11/201909:39  5,000 79.3  396,500   3,904,899 
4507/11/201909:57  300,000 79.3  23,790,000   4,204,899 
4508/11/201910:15  558,000 79.3  44,249,400   4,762,899 
4508/11/201910:16  300,000 79.3  23,790,000   5,062,899 
4508/11/201910:23  60,000 79.3  4,758,000   5,122,899 
Week 45 Total   4,323,000    342,963,900  


Buyback of SDR’s on Nasdaq Stockholm

WeekDateTimeNumber of SDR'sPrice per SDRPurchase price (SEK)Number of SDR's owned by Arion bank after trade
4504/11/2019   232,950   6.1035  1,421,810.33   306,764 
4505/11/2019   311,063   6.1640  1,917,392.33   617,827 
4506/11/2019   185,972   6.1479  1,143,337.26   803,799 
4507/11/2019   109,957   6.1035   671,122.55   913,756 
4508/11/2019   62,954   6.0991   383,962.74   976,710 
Week 45 Total    902,896   5,537,625.21  

The transactions are carried out in accordance with the Bank’s share buyback program that was announced on both stock exchanges on 31 October 2019 and initiated on the same day.

The Bank held 799,899 of own shares prior to the transactions but holds now 5,122,899 shares. The Bank held 73,814 SDR’s prior to the transactions but holds now 976,710 SDR´s. The Bank currently holds 0.34% of outstanding shares in the Bank.

In accordance with the buyback program a maximum of 59,000,000 shares/SDRs in total will be purchased, corresponding to 3.25% of the current issued share capital. It is planned to purchase up to 20,650,000 SDRs in Sweden, corresponding to 1.14% of the current issued capital, and up to 38,350,000 shares in Iceland, corresponding to 2.11% of the current issued capital. The total consideration for purchased SDRs shall not exceed ISK 1,575,000,000 in Sweden and 2,925,000,000 for purchased shares in Iceland (ISK 4.5 billion total). The Programs shall end when aforementioned conditions are met but no later than 17 March 2020. The CEO of Arion Bank is entitled to discontinue the Programs at any time.

The Programs will be carried out in accordance with applicable law and regulation in Iceland and Sweden, including Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (“MAR”), Icelandic acts on limited liability companies, No. 2/1995 and on securities transactions, No. 108/2007, and Icelandic regulation on insider information and market manipulation, No. 630/2005.

For further information please contact Arion Bank’s Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, +354 856 6760.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
