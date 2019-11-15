Log in
Arion Bank hf. announces Tender Offer for EUR Notes

0
11/15/2019 | 04:17am EST

Arion Bank has today, 15 November 2019, announced a Tender Offer for holders of EUR 300m 0.750% Notes due 2020 and EUR 500m 1.625% Notes due 2021.

Target Acceptance Amount: EUR 200m. The Bank has the flexibility to accept more or less than this total, pro-ration may apply. 

The offers are being made as a part of the Bank´s commitment to the active management of its balance sheet.

The offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 15 November 2019 prepared by the Bank and subject to the offer restrictions set in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Tender offer will expire at 4 p.m. GMT on 22 November 2019. The results of the tender will be announced on 25 November and the expected settlement date is 27 November.

The Dealer Managers are BofA Securities and NatWest Markets

For further information please contact Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, head of treasury at eirikur.jensson@arionbanki.is tel. +354 856 7468.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE “OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS” IN THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM).

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
