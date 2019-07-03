Log in
ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 07/03 11:29:40 am
76.6 ISK   +0.92%
12:57pARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
GL
12:43pArion Bank increases subordinated notes by NOK 100 million
GL
10:54aArion Bank issues subordinated note in Norwegian kroner
GL
Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

07/03/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 3,040 million and 24 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 18 bids of ISK 2,460 million at a yield of 1.59-1.65%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 1,960 million at a yield of 1.63% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 12,520 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 6 bids of ISK 580 million at a yield of 4.55-4.57%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 580 million at a yield of 4.57% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 15,180 m.

In line with the auction announcement, Arion Bank buys back ISK 260 million of ARION CBI 19 as payment towards the purchase of bonds in the auction

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 July 2019.

For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2019 49 666 M
EBIT 2019 18 887 M
Net income 2019 11 209 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 13,0%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 138 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hoskuldur Hrafn Olafsson Chief Executive Officer
Eva Nanny Christina Cederbalk Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Information Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF7.66%1 098
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.45%369 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA12.10%295 694
BANK OF AMERICA19.40%277 164
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.50%212 268
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.43%207 361
