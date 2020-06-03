Log in
ARION BANKI HF.

(ARION)
12:54pARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
GL
05/29ARION BANK : Transactions of primary insiders / financially connected parties
GL
05/29Arion Bank hf. covered bond offering on 3 June 2020
GL
Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

06/03/2020

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

In total, 24 bids were received in the auction for the amount of ISK 2,980 million.

The inflation-linked series ARION CBI 26 attracted 17 bids of ISK 2,400 million at a yield of 0.62-0.70%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 1,000 million at a yield of 0.65% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 17,080 m.

The fixed rate series ARION CB 24 attracted 7 bids of ISK 580 million at a yield of 2.54–2.58%. All bids were rejected at this time.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 June 2020.

For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is 

Financials
Sales 2020 43 722 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2020 2 209 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,7x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 105 B 775 M 792 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 73,33 ISK
Last Close Price 61,00 ISK
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Styrmir Sigurjonsson CTO & Managing Director-Information Technology
Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF.-29.32%775
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.03%301 395
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%254 604
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%215 502
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%204 384
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 680
