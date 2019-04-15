Log in
ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 04/15 11:29:37 am
76.7 ISK   +0.26%
12:48pARION BANK : Major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.
GL
04/12CEO of Arion Bank steps down
GL
04/12ARION BANK : Major shareholder announcement from Kaupskil ehf.
GL
Arion Bank: Major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.

04/15/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.

Attachment

Arionbanki_logo_en_1024.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Hoskuldur Hrafn Olafsson Chief Executive Officer
Eva Nanny Christina Cederbalk Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Information Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF8.51%1 295
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.92%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%295 129
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%236 781
WELLS FARGO0.89%216 833
