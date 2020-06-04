Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Arion banki hf.    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF.

(ARION)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 06/04 08:20:58 am
61.25 ISK   -1.69%
08:49aARION BANK : Notification regarding market making agreement
GL
06/03ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
GL
05/29ARION BANK : Transactions of primary insiders / financially connected parties
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arion Bank: Notification regarding market making agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Reference is made to the Bank´s announcment published on 12 March 2020. Íslandsbanki, which acts as a market maker for shares issued by Arion Bank in Iceland, has today announced that it will no longer exercise its right in the market making agreement that allows them to deviate from the terms of the agreement, regarding the spread and amount.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank’s Investor Relations at  ir@arionbanki.is, (+ 354) 856 6760.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARION BANKI HF.
08:49aARION BANK : Notification regarding market making agreement
GL
06/03ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
GL
05/29ARION BANK : Transactions of primary insiders / financially connected parties
GL
05/29Arion Bank hf. covered bond offering on 3 June 2020
GL
05/25Úlfar Freyr Stefánsson appointed Chief Risk Officer of Arion Bank – Gís..
GL
05/14Results of the 2020 Extended Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf.
GL
05/14ARION BANK : Buy back of EUR notes
GL
05/12ARION BANK : Own shares - major shareholder announcement
GL
05/11Reduction of Arion Bank's share capital
GL
05/07ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 722 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 2 209 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,7x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 107 B 808 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ARION BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Arion banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 73,33 ISK
Last Close Price 62,30 ISK
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Styrmir Sigurjonsson CTO & Managing Director-Information Technology
Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF.-27.81%808
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.20%317 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%254 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%225 479
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.50%205 961
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%135 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group