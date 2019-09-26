Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Arion banki hf    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arion Bank: Share buy-back program approved by the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:45am EDT

The Board of Directors of Arion Bank has approved to authorize the management of the Bank to initiate share buy-back programs in Iceland and Sweden (the Programs) to purchase own shares (including in the form of SDRs). This is in accordance with an authorization granted by Arion Bank’s Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2019 and the prior approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority dated 10 September 2019. 
  

The purpose of the Programs is to reduce the Bank’s share capital (in line with the Bank’s Dividend Policy). The Bank may purchase up to 59,000,000 shares in total under the Programs corresponding to 3.25% of the current issued share capital. The Bank currently holds 305,015 of its own shares. The total consideration purchased under the Programs shall not exceed ISK 4.5 billion. The purchase price shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the regulated market where the transaction is carried out. Transactions under the Program shall be publicly disclosed in accordance with applicable law and regulation in Iceland and Sweden respectively. The Programs shall end no later than 17 March 2020 but the CEO is entitled to discontinue the Programs at any time.
  

As soon as available, the Bank will disclose information about the initiation date, daily volume limits and the manager(s) of the Programs, which will be independent and make trading decisions independently and without influence by the Bank with regards to the timing of purchases.
  

The Programs will be carried out in accordance with applicable law and regulation in Iceland and Sweden, including Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (“MAR”), Icelandic Acts on limited liability companies, No. 2/1995 and on securities transactions, No. 108/2007, and Icelandic Regulation on insider information and market manipulation, No. 630/2005. 
  

For further information please contact Arion Bank’s Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, +354 856 6760.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARION BANKI HF
05:04aARION BANK : Restructuring and organizational changes which will have positive i..
GL
04:45aARION BANK : Share buy-back program approved by the Board of Directors
GL
09/19Changes within the Investor Relations team of Arion Bank
GL
09/16ARION BANKI : The prepayment of covered bonds series ARION CB2 and the sale of a..
AQ
09/16The prepayment of covered bonds series ARION CB2 and the sale of a mortgage p..
GL
09/12Rakel Óttarsdóttir, Managing Director of Information Technology, is leaving A..
GL
09/09Jónína S. Lárusdóttir, Managing Director of the Legal division is leaving Ari..
GL
09/04ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
AQ
08/22Interim financial statement of Arion Bank Mortgages Institutional Investor Fu..
GL
08/19Arion Bank offers 6-month commercial paper –ARION 200220
GL
More news
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2019 50 282 M
EBIT 2019 19 183 M
Net income 2019 10 919 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,9%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 144 B
Chart ARION BANKI HF
Duration : Period :
Arion banki hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,00  ISK
Last Close Price 79,50  ISK
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Information Officer
Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF12.77%1 162
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%377 247
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.71%272 268
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 132
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.90%217 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%190 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group