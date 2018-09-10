Arion Bank offers 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper – ARION 190920, ARION 190320 and ARION 190220

Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Tuesday 11 September 2018 – 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on, 20 September 2019, 20 March 2019 and 20 February 2019 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 p.m. on 11 September and the payment and settlement date is 20 September 2018.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.