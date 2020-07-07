Log in
ARION BANKI HF.

ARION BANKI HF.

(ARION)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 07/07 11:29:37 am
66.3 ISK   -0.45%
01:03pArion Bank's financial calendar 2021
06/29ARION BANK : Buyback of NOK denominated notes due in July 2020
06/26Covered Bond offering canceled
Arion Bank's financial calendar 2021

07/07/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Arion Bank’s AGM and the publication dates of the Bank’s Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.

Annual accounts 2020 10 February 2021
AGM 2021 16 March 2021
First quarter 2021 5 May 2021
Second quarter 2021 28 July 2021
Third quarter 2021 27 October 2021

This calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank’s investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank’s corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.

Financials
Sales 2020 43 722 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2020 2 209 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,0x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 114 B 822 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 73,33 ISK
Last Close Price 66,60 ISK
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Styrmir Sigurjonsson CTO & Managing Director-Information Technology
Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF.-22.83%822
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.85%289 422
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.50%273 306
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.12%212 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.82%205 265
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.11%150 344
