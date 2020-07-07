Arion Bank's financial calendar 2021

Arion Bank’s AGM and the publication dates of the Bank’s Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.
Annual accounts 2020
10 February 2021
AGM 2021
16 March 2021
First quarter 2021
5 May 2021
Second quarter 2021
28 July 2021
Third quarter 2021
27 October 2021
This calendar may be subject to change. For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank’s investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank’s corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.