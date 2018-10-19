Arion Bank will publish its 9M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 31. October

Log in
10/19/2018 | 05:35pm CEST

Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the first nine months of 2018 on Wednesday 31. October, after markets have closed.

Meeting / Webcast in English 1 November at 9.30 CET (8.30 GMT)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 1 November at 9:30 GMT where CEO Höskuldur H. Ólafsson and CFO Stefán Pétursson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank’s headquarters, Borgartúni19, and will be streamed live.

Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here. To participate in the webcast via telephone and put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 856 642 665
UK: +44 20 3008 9808
IS: +354 800 7417

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.com and a link will also be made available on the Bank’s website under Investor Relations.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank’s investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank’s Corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.

Arionbanki_logo_en_1024.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
