ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
Changes within the Investor Relations team of Arion Bank

09/19/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

﻿Theodor Fridbertsson will assume the position as Head of Investor Relations as from September 23. This is part of a planned transition after the Bank’s IPO process and listing in Iceland and Stockholm in June 2018. Sture Stölen, current Head of IR and based in Stockholm will continue to be a resource and provide support to the Investor Relations team going forward.

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson, Head of Arion Bank's Corporate Communications at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108 or Theodor Fridbertsson, Investor Relations at IR@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.


Financials (ISK)
Sales 2019 50 282 M
EBIT 2019 19 183 M
Net income 2019 10 919 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,2%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 141 B
