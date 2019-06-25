Log in
Correction: Benedikt Gíslason appointed CEO of Arion Bank Published 2019-06-25 22:07:09

06/25/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Correction: MAR disclaimer was missing but has now been added.


The Board of Directors of Arion Bank has appointed Benedikt Gíslason as the Bank's new CEO and he will take up the position on 1 July. Benedikt has acquired extensive experience of the Icelandic financial market over the last two decades.  

Benedikt joined FBA (later Íslandsbanki) in 1998, held a variety of managerial positions at Straumur-Burðarás, was managing director of capital markets at FL Group and managing director of the investment banking division of MP banki. Benedikt was vice-chairman of a government task force on the liberalization of the capital controls between 2013 and 2016. He served on the board of directors of Kaupthing from 2016 to 2018. Benedikt has been an advisor to Kaupthing on matters relating to Arion Bank and has served on the Bank’s Board of Directors since 2018. Benedikt holds a degree in engineering from the University of Iceland.

Brynjólfur Bjarnason, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arion Bank:

“Benedikt has a very clear vision of the Bank’s future and of how the challenges facing financial institutions over the coming years should be met. The business environment for financial institutions globally is evolving rapidly, not least as a result of the growing importance of digital financial services.  It is a huge asset for Arion Bank to gain a leader with such experience and expertise as Benedikt.”

Benedikt Gíslason, incoming CEO of Arion Bank:

“I am very much looking forward to this exciting assignment. Arion Bank is an excellent company and plays a key role in Icelandic society. I know the Bank well and look forward to getting to know it and its outstanding team of employees even better. The task ahead is to continue to develop the Bank’s business and services and to provide the customers with high quality and cutting-edge financial services. Arion Bank occupies a unique position among the three main banks on the Icelandic financial market as a public listed company on the stock exchanges in Iceland and Sweden."


For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.


This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
