ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
Jónína S. Lárusdóttir, Managing Director of the Legal division is leaving Arion Bank

09/09/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Jónína S. Lárusdóttir, Managing Director of Arion Bank’s Legal division has decided to leave the Bank.  Jónína has been the Managing Director of the Legal division and a member of the Bank's Executive Management since November 2010. She will step down from her position on 13 September.

Benedikt Gíslason, CEO of Arion Bank:

“It has been a great asset to Arion Bank to have somebody with the experience and expertise of Jónína over the past nine years. I would like to thank her for her excellent work for the Bank and I wish her the very best for the future.”

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
