ARION BANKI HF

ARION
Major shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.

04/03/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Kaupskil ehf.

Latest news on ARION BANKI HF
08:20aMajor shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
GL
03/29Arion Bank issues senior unsecured notes in SEK
GL
03/28Direct impact of WOW Air's ceased operation will not have a material effect o..
GL
03/25Arion Bank issues senior unsecured notes in EUR
GL
03/20Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank 2019
GL
03/20Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf.
GL
03/19ARION BANKI : Bank – candidate withdraws his candidacy to the Board of Dir..
AQ
03/15Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors..
GL
03/06ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
AQ
01/09ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
AQ
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hoskuldur Hrafn Olafsson Chief Executive Officer
Eva Nanny Christina Cederbalk Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Information Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF8.79%1 206
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.70%331 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%287 603
BANK OF AMERICA17.17%265 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%232 230
WELLS FARGO4.62%219 467
