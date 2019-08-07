Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Arion banki hf    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major shareholder announcement – Gildi Pension Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

﻿Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Gildi Pension Fund

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARION BANKI HF
12:37pMajor shareholder announcement – Gildi Pension Fund
GL
08/06ARION BANK : Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of..
GL
08/06ARION BANK HF : Shareholders' meeting – final agenda and propsals
GL
07/29Arion Bank will publish its financial results for Q2 of 2019 on Thursday 8 Au..
GL
07/23Standard & Poor's has affirmed Arion Bank's long term credit rating BBB+ but ..
GL
07/12ARION BANK HF : Shareholders´ Meeting announcement
GL
07/11Major shareholder announcement – Taconic Capital Advisors L.P
GL
07/10Major shareholder announcement – Lansdowne Partner
GL
07/09Major shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
GL
07/08Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð appointed Deputy CEO of Arion Bank
GL
More news
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2019 49 133 M
EBIT 2019 18 185 M
Net income 2019 10 839 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart ARION BANKI HF
Duration : Period :
Arion banki hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,00  ISK
Last Close Price 75,60  ISK
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hoskuldur Hrafn Olafsson Chief Executive Officer
Eva Nanny Christina Cederbalk Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Information Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF7.23%1 127
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.24%353 046
BANK OF AMERICA13.96%264 542
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.27%263 077
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.13%206 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%184 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group