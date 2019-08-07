Log in
>
Equities
>
NASDAQ OMX ICELAND
>
Arion banki hf
ARION
IS0000028157
ARION BANKI HF
(ARION)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
08/07 11:29:57 am
08/07 11:29:57 am
76.2
ISK
+0.79%
12:37p
Major shareholder announcement – Gildi Pension Fund
GL
08/06
ARION BANK
: Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee
GL
08/06
ARION BANK HF
: Shareholders' meeting – final agenda and propsals
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Major shareholder announcement – Gildi Pension Fund
0
08/07/2019 | 12:37pm EDT
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Gildi Pension Fund
Attachment
Gildi_major shareholder announcement 7.8.2019
© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
Latest news on ARION BANKI HF
12:37p
Major shareholder announcement – Gildi Pension Fund
GL
08/06
ARION BANK
: Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of..
GL
08/06
ARION BANK HF
: Shareholders' meeting – final agenda and propsals
GL
07/29
Arion Bank will publish its financial results for Q2 of 2019 on Thursday 8 Au..
GL
07/23
Standard & Poor's has affirmed Arion Bank's long term credit rating BBB+ but ..
GL
07/12
ARION BANK HF
: Shareholders´ Meeting announcement
GL
07/11
Major shareholder announcement – Taconic Capital Advisors L.P
GL
07/10
Major shareholder announcement – Lansdowne Partner
GL
07/09
Major shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
GL
07/08
Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð appointed Deputy CEO of Arion Bank
GL
More news
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2019
49 133 M
EBIT 2019
18 185 M
Net income 2019
10 839 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
11,4%
P/E ratio 2019
13,2x
P/E ratio 2020
11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019
2,79x
Capi. / Sales2020
2,69x
Capitalization
137 B
More Financials
Chart ARION BANKI HF
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
82,00 ISK
Last Close Price
75,60 ISK
Spread / Highest target
23,0%
Spread / Average Target
8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target
-3,44%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Hoskuldur Hrafn Olafsson
Chief Executive Officer
Eva Nanny Christina Cederbalk
Chairman
Stefán Pétursson
Chief Financial Officer
Rakel Óttarsdóttir
Chief Information Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason
Vice Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF
7.23%
1 127
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
12.24%
353 046
BANK OF AMERICA
13.96%
264 542
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
2.27%
263 077
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
0.13%
206 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
10.36%
184 709
More Results
