Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Arion banki hf    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard & Poor's has affirmed Arion Bank's long term credit rating BBB+ but revised the outlook from stable to negative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

Standard & Poor’s has affirmed Arion Bank’s long term credit rating BBB+ but revised the outlook from stable to negative. The Bank’s short term credit rating remains A-2. 
 
Main comments from Standard & Poor’s:

  • The affirmation of the bank’s ratings reflects that Arion Bank maintains a solid market position in Iceland, with relatively advanced digitalized banking platforms while its exceptional capitalization counterbalances it’s geographic and loan book concentrations. Standard & Poor’s see Arion Bank as being well ahead of many other European banks in its preparation for technological disruption
  • In a fiercely competitive environment, no longer supported by a strong economy, Icelandic banks' business prospects and earnings have become weaker. Furthermore, the role of pension funds in lending distorts Icelandic banks' competitive environment in terms of business generation and margins. Therefore it is seen as a negative trend for industry risk.
  • Overall, economic risks for Icelandic banks remain stable for now. The economy is expected to contract in 2019 but rebound in 2020.


For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is or tel: +354 444 6760.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARION BANKI HF
02:33pStandard & Poor's has affirmed Arion Bank's long term credit rating BBB+ but ..
GL
07/12ARION BANK HF : Shareholders´ Meeting announcement
GL
07/11Major shareholder announcement – Taconic Capital Advisors L.P
GL
07/10Major shareholder announcement – Lansdowne Partner
GL
07/09Major shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
GL
07/08Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð appointed Deputy CEO of Arion Bank
GL
07/03ARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
GL
07/03Arion Bank increases subordinated notes by NOK 100 million
GL
07/03Arion Bank issues subordinated note in Norwegian kroner
GL
06/27Arion Bank hf. concludes Tier 2 bond offering denominated in Icelandic krona
GL
More news
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2019 49 466 M
EBIT 2019 18 582 M
Net income 2019 10 818 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,2%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart ARION BANKI HF
Duration : Period :
Arion banki hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 83,33  ISK
Last Close Price 79,70  ISK
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hoskuldur Hrafn Olafsson Chief Executive Officer
Eva Nanny Christina Cederbalk Chairman
Stefán Pétursson Chief Financial Officer
Rakel Óttarsdóttir Chief Information Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION BANKI HF12.48%1 159
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.31%370 635
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%282 113
BANK OF AMERICA19.32%276 261
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.87%205 423
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%199 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group